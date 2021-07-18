Fashion
Mom of two loses seven stones, drops ten dress sizes to get in shape to fight Covid
Jennifer Baxter, 31, dropped nearly seven stones during lockdown after learning she could die or become seriously ill if she caught Covid-19
Image: Jennifer Baxter)
A mother of two threw nearly seven stones during the lockdown after learning she could become seriously ill or even die from Covid-19 due to her weight.
Jennifer Baxter, 31, struggled with cleaning and playing with her kids, but went from a size 22 to a size 12 after transforming her life.
Now Legal Counsel has completed a 17.7 mile coastal hike from Roker Lighthouse to St Mary’s Lighthouse, Sunderland, with the aim of raising awareness of hidden disabilities and raising funds for Colostomy UK, ChronicleLive Reports.
Her gigantic business was something she never thought possible when the UK was plunged into lockdown last March.
But on Friday she crossed the finish line and now continues to fundraise for the charity following her son’s stoma surgery for intestinal dysmotility last month, aged 11.
The families’ experiences also inspired Jennifer to raise awareness of hidden disabilities.
(
Picture:
Jennifer Baxter)
Jennifer, from Walker, Newcastle, said: “Around this time last year if someone had said I would walk 17 miles to raise money for charity, I wouldn’t have believed them. I never thought it would be possible.
“The person who used to hide in layers of clothes, even on sunny days, because he didn’t want to be seen now, isn’t afraid of being seen in a purple charity t-shirt. lively shaking a bucket to raise money for Colostomy UK. “
She added: “I want to stress that disabilities are not always visible.
“Most of the time when my son goes to the bathroom, because he is not in his wheelchair and looks good, people will automatically judge that there is no disability and that he should not use a disabled or accessible toilet.
“Having a colostomy or an ostomy is hard enough without the judgment that goes with it.”
Jennifer’s incredible weight loss didn’t just allow her to complete the longest walk of her life. She also inspires thousands of people around the world by sharing her story on TikTok and Instagram.
She has gained around 20,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram and one of her videos has received 1.4 million views.
(
Picture:
Jennifer Baxter)
(
Picture:
Jennifer Baxter)
She also regularly receives messages from people she inspired after losing weight from 19th 9lb to 13th.
Jennifer said: “Some people texted me saying they felt so depressed and didn’t have anyone else who understood what they were going through.
“I know how people feel and I am able to put myself in their shoes.
“At first I had every excuse you can imagine, and I know how easy it is to continue to be unhappy because it’s normal.
“I’ve been that girl, the one who feels lost and doesn’t know where to turn, and I love the feeling of being the person helping them through some of the most difficult times of their lives.”
(
Picture:
Jennifer Baxter)
(
Picture:
Jennifer Baxter)
Jennifer credits exercise and a calorie deficit diet for her success in losing weight.
She got her results using a nutrition and workout plan from Food 4 Thoughts, co-founded by former Love Island competitor Scott Thomas.
Jennifer, who is now a Food 4 Thoughts Ambassador, said: “I tried cutting chocolate, cookies and cheese, but found it so difficult and it didn’t take long for me to fall back into it. bad habits.
“It was an August evening when I was on Instagram when I saw a post on Scott Thomas’ wall explaining how he had changed his life for the better with nutrition.
“It turns out that clicking on this story was also the first step in changing my life.”
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mum-two-loses-seven-stone-24562773
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]