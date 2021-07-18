Mom of two loses seven stones, drops ten dress sizes to get in shape to fight Covid

Jennifer Baxter, 31, dropped nearly seven stones during lockdown after learning she could die or become seriously ill if she caught Covid-19

A mother of two threw nearly seven stones during the lockdown after learning she could become seriously ill or even die from Covid-19 due to her weight.

Jennifer Baxter, 31, struggled with cleaning and playing with her kids, but went from a size 22 to a size 12 after transforming her life.

Now Legal Counsel has completed a 17.7 mile coastal hike from Roker Lighthouse to St Mary’s Lighthouse, Sunderland, with the aim of raising awareness of hidden disabilities and raising funds for Colostomy UK, ChronicleLive Reports.

Her gigantic business was something she never thought possible when the UK was plunged into lockdown last March.

But on Friday she crossed the finish line and now continues to fundraise for the charity following her son’s stoma surgery for intestinal dysmotility last month, aged 11.

The families’ experiences also inspired Jennifer to raise awareness of hidden disabilities.



















Picture: Jennifer Baxter)











Jennifer, from Walker, Newcastle, said: “Around this time last year if someone had said I would walk 17 miles to raise money for charity, I wouldn’t have believed them. I never thought it would be possible.

“The person who used to hide in layers of clothes, even on sunny days, because he didn’t want to be seen now, isn’t afraid of being seen in a purple charity t-shirt. lively shaking a bucket to raise money for Colostomy UK. “

She added: “I want to stress that disabilities are not always visible.

“Most of the time when my son goes to the bathroom, because he is not in his wheelchair and looks good, people will automatically judge that there is no disability and that he should not use a disabled or accessible toilet.

“Having a colostomy or an ostomy is hard enough without the judgment that goes with it.”

Jennifer’s incredible weight loss didn’t just allow her to complete the longest walk of her life. She also inspires thousands of people around the world by sharing her story on TikTok and Instagram.

She has gained around 20,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram and one of her videos has received 1.4 million views.

















Picture: Jennifer Baxter)





















Picture: Jennifer Baxter)







She also regularly receives messages from people she inspired after losing weight from 19th 9lb to 13th.

Jennifer said: “Some people texted me saying they felt so depressed and didn’t have anyone else who understood what they were going through.

“I know how people feel and I am able to put myself in their shoes.

“At first I had every excuse you can imagine, and I know how easy it is to continue to be unhappy because it’s normal.

“I’ve been that girl, the one who feels lost and doesn’t know where to turn, and I love the feeling of being the person helping them through some of the most difficult times of their lives.”

















Picture: Jennifer Baxter)





















Picture: Jennifer Baxter)







Jennifer credits exercise and a calorie deficit diet for her success in losing weight.

She got her results using a nutrition and workout plan from Food 4 Thoughts, co-founded by former Love Island competitor Scott Thomas.

Jennifer, who is now a Food 4 Thoughts Ambassador, said: “I tried cutting chocolate, cookies and cheese, but found it so difficult and it didn’t take long for me to fall back into it. bad habits.

“It was an August evening when I was on Instagram when I saw a post on Scott Thomas’ wall explaining how he had changed his life for the better with nutrition.

“It turns out that clicking on this story was also the first step in changing my life.”