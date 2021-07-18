Adult men’s shorts guide

While shorts are often avoided because they are too masculine or casual, they become more difficult to pass up when summer rolls around. The fashion police are usually the least of your worries when temperatures soar and your sweat glands are racing.

Regardless of the debate surrounding adult men and shorts, there are still a handful of cases where they are acceptable. Casual gatherings, outdoor recreation, and garden or rooftop parties are the perfect excuses to pull out your shorts. With many styles ranging from denim cuts to Bermuda shorts, it all comes down to finding the perfect pair for the event and knowing how to wear it.

The three essentials

While boardies and denim shorts add the extra youth you might want to avoid, tailored chino shorts, Bermuda shorts, and reimagined cargo shorts are staples in any grown man’s wardrobe.

Chinos are a classic because of their versatility, and the one you should go for when you first experience shorts outside of loungewear territory. Chinos in neutral tones such as sand, beige or stone can be paired with most button down shirts, oxford shirts or even polo shirts.

Bermuda shorts are perfect for semi-casual events, earning them the “must-have” label. Whether you’re attending a rooftop party or any other outdoor gathering where casual shorts can be too risky, it’s your choice. Bermuda shorts typically fall an inch above your knee at the shortest point, making them perfect companions for dress shirts, regardless of sleeve length. Buying the ones that are handcuffed at the ends will help add extra pizzazz to your outfit.

Cargo shorts have made an unexpected comeback since 2020 on the fashion shows. Although wearing them before drew critical looks and occasional laughs, they have been reinvented recently in the fashion world. They are best paired with utility shirts that complement them by displaying so many pockets.

Pattern and shadow inclusions

Shorts give you more freedom to experiment with shades and patterns due to their smaller area. Whether it’s discreet polka dots or exposed stripes, patterns that look exaggerated for long pants are easier to achieve with shorts. If you want to try a preppy look, a white-based plaid will do. Patterns such as Hawaiian floral prints are only suitable for swimwear.

Classic shorts colors include beige, navy, olive, and cedar. If you want to experiment with bright colors, you can try shades similar to lemon yellow or salmon, which are vibrant without being too overbearing. Try not to overdo the colors by purchasing a pair of neon shorts as they can look too flashy even on smaller areas.

Tissues to watch

If you’ve decided to introduce more shorts into your wardrobe, it’s probably because you want to increase your comfort level. Choosing the most suitable fabric is crucial if you really want to alleviate temperature-induced difficulties.

Although most cottons are lightweight and breathable, there are many cotton options to choose from for shorts. The lightly woven and dimpled surface of the cotton seersucker shorts will give you a feeling of freshness, as it lets in more air than other types of cotton. Madras fabric is another good option for cotton as it’s loosely woven, breathable, and dries faster than most, making it the perfect monsoon candidate.

If you want all of the breathable and cooling benefits of cotton without compromising on durability, linen shorts are your solution. Linen is more durable and stiff than cotton, making it more resistant to long-term wear. It does all of this without trapping in any heat or humidity.



The final touch

The accessories and shoes that you look for right before you go out can make or break your outfit. A canvas or leather belt can really tie your look together. While whether or not you put on a belt can really depend on the occasion or your outfit, it becomes a necessity when your shorts are looser.

If you want to look neat in shorts, closed toe shoes such as loafers or boat shoes are your most stylish options. Socks should be avoided if you want to eradicate all traces of boyish from your outfit. If you absolutely have to wear socks, go for knee socks rather than knee socks.

Finally, remember to avoid shorts altogether when it gets colder or when you expect to be around people with whom you have a purely formal relationship.

Model: Rabbi and Amit

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha