AA City Rookies Championship ends in Come From Behind fashion

AA City Rookies Championship time at Nike Park to start the day for Naperville Little League Baseball on Naperville Sports Weekly!

We have a great connection between Riverwalk Family Dental and Prairie Business Credit. This game is between the 2nd grade Naperville Little Leagues ball players, but don’t be fooled by their age because these kids can really play ball! During the regular season, these teams played against each other, but rookie teams do not score points during the regular season. However, I have no doubts the kids will know who won when they faced each other during the regular season! These two teams made their way through the round robin to get to this game, and you better believe this game is going to be a puzzle!

Smile and say hello to the boys and why not? We won the Little League Rookies AA City Championship between Prairie Business Credit in green and Riverwalk Family Dental in orange as the teams face off on a beautiful Saturday morning at Nike Park. James Gillespie, Wesley Pohlkamp, ​​Declan McCoy and James Haas are just a few of the Prairies players poised for the title.

Up the first inning and here is PBC Max Marshall hitting the ball and can get to first base safely with a single to get things going for the Greens and Whites.

However, RFD launcher Will Streid has none of that. He takes a dip on Alex Kuchuris’ bat and spins a quick double play for the home team to clean up the mess.

Ryan Kichka until bat but same result. Jack Morris grabs the liner to pull the team off keeping the game scoreless.

The same is true with visiting pitcher Alex Kuchuris, however. Hit 3 and you’re out of here. Goose eggs remain on the board after 1 round.

2sd round and that changes. PBC Joey Schmitt hits a right and this brings teammate Elliott Riley for a 1-0 lead.

The defense also looks good for the Greens and Whites. Jake Kichka keeps his eyes on the player on the ground and marks Riverwalk Dental’s Nate Emken ending the set and keeping it 1-0.

The third set and RFD can also play on defense. Aiden Louthain grabs the ball and throws it to Anzel Grubich on second base to keep the ducks out of the pond.

4e round now, Charlie Pongonis on the mound for Riverwalk Dental. Joey Schmitt pops up, but Noah Buxbaum arrives to take a dive before passing a runner on second base. Web gems all over this game.

In the fifth inning and here’s Mason Whitecotton of PBC doing just a single down the middle and bringing Matt Lempicki from the third to extend the lead to 2-0. Six strikeouts from victory.

At the bottom of the 5e and Callan McManis (McMaines) goes off with a single to the outfield and here’s more.

We now have two men and Will Steid sends one to the left and he falls for a blow. McManis and Sam Cole come in to score and we’re all tied with a 2-2. Exhilaration of Riverwalk Family Dental! What a ball game.

Tied in the top 6e and Noah Buxbaum hits the team by pulling his team as they now have a chance to win before the bottom half of the inning.

The bases are now loaded after three walks. You can’t walk in a Rookie Ball race, but one shot per throw will do! Stephen Van Dyke takes a punch in the back for the team and that’s all she wrote. The comeback is over for Riverwalk Family Dental as they claim the AA Rookies Town Championship with a 3-2 victory. A fantastic season for both teams which was played on the wire.