Sexy Love Island challenge sees girls dress up as cats and dip in milk





Finding the perfect match may be a dog-eating dog, but on Love Island tonight, it’s more of a cat and mouse game. As part of a special challenge, girls can show off how they are feline on the guys they’re paired with, dressing in animal print swimwear and headbands with cute pointy ears. They must climb through a giant cat flap then dive into a bowl of milk before retrieving their “mouse” in a cage, which awaits them on a giant trap. Which animals would you like to see the Love Islanders dress up with next? Tell us in the comments below!





Speaking in the beach hut with Liberty after the challenge, Jake says: It was really sexy and I enjoyed the kiss! Fans loved Jake and Liberty’s electrical chemistry, but a former Islander revealed there was a pair in the villa that was even hotter. After being dumped from the villa on Monday night, bombshell Rachel Finn took to social media to suggest that the popular dating show is heavily edited and reveals that she thinks Millie Court and Liam Reardon are the ones to watch as the series continues.





Yesterday, the 29-year-old travel specialist took to Instagram Stories to chat with her fans and answer their questions about the ITV2 reality show and her time on the island. By posting a question box titled “Send your questions x,” the star’s 41,300 subscribers flooded the beauty of Love Island with questions about her short-lived stay at the famous Mallorcan villa. She continued, revealing the one thing she regrets about being on the hit series.





“I would say my biggest regret is not getting enough grafted with other people – despite what all of you may think,” she told her followers during the frank question and answer session. . Rachel then rates her Love Island experience as a “10 Loving Mother” on a scale of 1 to 10 and reveals who she advises to win the 50,000 awards. “Honey, this is Love Island you can never predict,” she told the subscriber who asked her for the prediction of her winners. “Maybe the winners aren’t even there yet? I’m definitely for Liam and Millie like, watching them get to where they are – that chemistry is unmatched, honestly.” * Love Island airs tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and ITV Hub

