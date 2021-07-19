Jordana Brewster shines in a floral-print smocked dress as she eats lunch in Brentwood with her boys

She can currently be seen on the big screen in the pandemic era blockbuster F9.

But Jordana Brewster took a break from the hustle and bustle of fame on Sunday for a low-key lunch with her two young boys.

The 41-year-old actress was spotted leaving the Brentwood Country Mart in a cute floral-print smocked dress with her sons Julian, seven, and Rowan, five.

Jordana’s sunny outfit featured long puffed sleeves and was gathered around her slender stomach.

The dress appears to be one of the Fast & Furious franchise star’s favorites, having already worn it on another trip to the Brentwood Country Mart late last month.

The short dress showcased her toned, tanned legs, and she stayed comfortable in beige sandals with silver straps.

The Faculty actress accessorized a large brown handbag, shiny blue earrings, and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She wore a black mask on the way back to the car and should have worn it indoors, as Los Angeles Country reintroduced its indoor mask tenure amid rising Covid-19 cases and the spread of the more deadly and contagious Delta variant.

Jordana held Rowan’s wrist as they walked towards their vehicle.

He wore an elegant white button-down shirt with a modest pattern, as well as khaki shorts and black flip flops.

Julian was lagging behind his mother while munching on candy.

He was wearing a navy polo shirt and denim shorts with gray crocos, as well as a black mask he had put under his chin while nibbling.

Once they were done, Jordana helped her boys buckle up their boys in her SUV before leaving.

Seemingly absent from the actress’s outing was her boyfriend Mason Morfit.

The two lovebirds have been romantically linked for about a year and are often seen together.

Before joining the venture capitalist, she had a long-term relationship with her now estranged husband, Andrew Form.

The former couple first met on the set of the 2006 feature film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, in which she starred.

The two moved quickly, and they announced their engagement the year the slasher prequel was released.

Brewster and Form ended up getting married in a ceremony held in 2007 in the Bahamas.

Despite welcoming their two sons, the couple eventually broke up, and the Dallas actress filed for divorce from Form last summer.

Last month she wrote an essay for Charm in which she spoke about her relationship failures and her newfound love Mason.

“Most of the reasons my marriage didn’t work out weren’t my ex-husband’s fault. He loves the job. He loves being on set, on site. I knew it from 27 to 32, but it became a problem for me once the kids got older. I wanted a partner, ”she wrote.

“So, towards the start of the pandemic, Andrew and I decided to go our separate ways. The combination of being apart for most of the year for many years and separating emotionally has taken its toll.

She recounted how she had met Mason at a lunch two years earlier which her then-husband had attended. Once they parted ways, the memory of their only meeting was so tantalizing that she decided to visit him to see if there were any sparks.

“Four days after I separated from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I had only met once but who had stuck in my mind. I knew he had been separated for two years. I wanted to see it, to check if the image I had built in my mind matched reality. What I got was way more than I expected.