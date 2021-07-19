Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found After Nearly 50 Years





Almost 50 years after his disappearance, Judy GarlandThe iconic blue and white gingham dress has finally been found. Actress Mercedes McCambridge offered one of the dresses that Judy worn in the 1939 film Wizard of Oz at the Catholic University of America in 1972, but barely a year later he passed away. Finally, in 2021, the mystery is solved. Click inside to find out more … What happened to the dress was a mystery that was solved just over a month ago, as Matt ripa, lecturer and university operations coordinator, discovered his whereabouts while cleaning up a space in the Hartke building. “I had searched our archives, our storage cupboards, etc. in vain. I assumed it was a great story, ”he shared, via a press release from the Catholic University. The dress was eventually found in a garbage bag above the teachers’ mailboxes. “I was curious what was inside and I opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoebox was the dress. ” Mast added. ” I could not believe it. Needless to say, I found a lot of interesting things in the Hartke during my time at AUC, but I think this one takes the cake. After its discovery, Ryan linteau, Smithsonian’s “Wizard of Oz” memorabilia expert, confirmed that the garment’s features matched the dresses Judy wore throughout the film. “All dresses have certain verifiable characteristics: a ‘secret pocket’ on the right side of the pinafore skirt for Dorothy’s handkerchief, handwritten” Judy Garland “in a script specific to one person who labeled all the dresses existing in the same hand, for example, “the university explained.” The Hartke dress had all of these features, including the tears of the blouse where the straps of the apron rested on the shoulders. “ The dress will now be stored in the university’s special collections for generations of future students of the Catholic University. Earlier this year, it was reported that a remake of the classic film was in the works. “Dorothy’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ robe, once a province of myth, is now an actual item,” the university said. “It can now be kept in proper storage in a temperature and humidity controlled environment so that, hopefully, for many years to come it can be a source of ‘hope, strength and courage’ for students. of the Catholic University. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justjared.com/2021/07/18/judy-garlands-wizard-of-oz-missing-dress-was-found-after-almost-50-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos