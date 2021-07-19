Pregnant Louisa Lytton looks radiant in a lemon maxi dress

She is expecting her first child with her fiancé Ben Bhanvra and is due to give birth in September.

And Louisa Lytton was treated to a lavish baby shower from her mother Jane on Sunday,

The star, 32, who plays Ruby Allen on EastEnders shared a slew of snaps from the day on her Instagram.

The actress was joined by her close friends and family to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her baby.

She looked radiant in a lemon floral print maxi dress with puffed sleeves.

The star posed for a few snaps with close friends, and she captioned the post with a gushing tribute to her mother.

Say: “My mum, she created the most special day, thank you for everything you do for me, but most of all that I’m so proud of you”

Her mother wore an elegant sheer white maxi dress with ruffles down the front.

His garden was decorated with a magnificent interior of mint green, cream and gold balloons.and a beautiful wall of white rose petal flowers.

The star enjoyed a beautiful two-tiered cake, decorated with a stork carrying a baby and “Baby Bhanvra” printed on streamers.

To cap off this incredible day, Louisa was treated to a performance by The Vocal Jewels – her childhood friends and singers.

Drawing on her Instagram story to share a snippet of the performance, she wrote, “I’ll never forget this. My best childhood friends sing for me and my baby. Hearing them sing together makes me prouder than they’ll ever know.

Louisa announced she was pregnant in a Mother’s Day Instagram post in March, saying, “Dear Mom, if I’m just a fraction of the mother that you are, I know I’ll be the best. .

“You held my hand for 32 years, taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of each round.

“And now you are going to guide me to become a mom. (Just try not to move or Ben might leave).

Louisa revealed earlier in the month that she struggled both mentally and physically during the early stages of pregnancy.

The EastEnders star said The mirror: ‘The first 12 weeks were tough. It was a whirlwind of worry, panic and illness. ‘

She continued, “I was sick in the morning and nauseous all day. The only thing that would keep me from feeling sick was eating! ‘

Louisa also opened up about her decision to call off her marriage to her fiance Ben, citing the pandemic and her pregnancy as a factor.

She explained, “We already postponed it twice by that time and I didn’t want to delay having children anymore.

“I always wanted to get married before having children for the tradition, but sometimes things escape you.”

Talk to OKAY! Magazine in May, Louisa recounted how the couple had already been forced to cancel the ceremony twice thanks to the pandemic, so now they are waiting to be “ready.”

She said: “We have completely called off the wedding now. We decided to abandon everything and start our plans again.

“We’re going to have the baby and focus on that, and then get married when we’re ready.

“We had already postponed it twice and the wedding we were going to have is huge – we had almost 200 people.”

Louisa added that last year had “put everything in perspective,” adding that bigger things were happening in the world.

The actress said Ben was “really cold” about becoming a father, although he was shocked when she first told him that she was pregnant.

Louisa was grateful that her fiance was able to join her during her 12 and 20 week scans and said she prayed that Ben and her mother would be allowed into the delivery room with her when the baby was born.

She revealed that her co-stars Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater, and James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler, were the first people on the set of EastEnders who she told she was going to be a mother.

Lacey is a mother of two and once gave Louisa advice on becoming a mom to the actress, saying Lacey “really helped” me.