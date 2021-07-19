Serena Williams Aces The Black Corset Dress





Serena Williams made it so glamorous in her weekend look that we can’t stop talking about it. The 39-year-old tennis player posted a photo on her social media handful in a black corset dress last Friday and fans can’t take their eyes off. The photo was as far as she was concerned celebrating the current week’s final work engagement. The picture clearly tells us how shetook care of his workand the laptop emoji clearly explained how she left her desk on a Friday night. Friday night for Serena Williams! No wonder she looked gorgeous and gorgeous in the black corset dress. The way she pulled it off added so much to the air. With the Photo, she shares the legend “ends the last meeting of the week”. Fans have shared so many moving comments about the image. Plus, the look was topped with a glittery “courtesy of Angela Meadows salon”. The makeup was covered by Natasha Gross. Fortunately, they’re both based in Miami. 23-time Slam winner Serena lives with her husband and daughter who is only 3 years old. The athlete continues to keep audiences hooked by regularly posting content to his Instagram with his daughter. Her posts are regular and consist of her daughter playing tennis with mom or posing in different colorful outfits. What’s up with Serena’s life! Serena Williams got married to Alexis Ohanian in 2017. A few months before the wedding, Alexis, their daughter was warmly welcomed. In March, during an interview, Serena opened up about her married life – “Marriage is not happy, but it can be if you work at it.” Also when the topic went to Love she added, “I have learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have the opportunity to feel it, then it is a special thing. C It’s just that Serena is Serena. Last month came as a big shock to her fans when she clarified that she would not be competing in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics which kick off on July 23. On June 27, his statement came out: “Actually, I’m not on the Olympic list, not to my knowledge. If so, I shouldn’t be on it. Serena Williams is a fantastic tennis player who has won the gold medal four times for the years 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2016. The only failure was in 2004 which she could not be a part of due to an injury to her. knee. Tell us what you think about (serena williams black corset dress.

