Woman finds same wedding dress after bridal shop burnt down





Donations continue to pour in after Thursday’s wedding boutique burned down in Mount Pleasant. The fire destroyed Jean’s Bridal, Auto Money Title Loan and LHT Accounting. The community came together donating wedding dresses, tuxedos, and even helping brides find their original dresses. “We have over 260 dresses, which is crazy. I didn’t expect that many dresses. I thought we were going to have 10 to 15 dresses,” said Taylor Rodgers, Pivotal Fitness trainer. The brides gather at Pivotal Fitness in Park West to try and find the dress they’ll wear as they walk down the aisle. Chiara Russo has lost her original dress and believes she was one of the first brides to find out about the fire. “One of the girls I work with walks past Jeans Bridal on my way to work at 5:45 am and she looked like I thought your dress had caught on fire,” Chiara Russo said. Russo told me that with her wedding in August and without a dress, she went into a slight panic.

She started calling bridal shops across the state. A bridal shop a few hours away eventually discovered her and contacted her personally after hearing about what had happened. “I called a bunch of places but I didn’t even call the bridal store that called me they called me and said hello I heard you were looking for this dress and we’ve got it for you, ”Russo said. At first, she didn’t believe it could be the same dress. When she got it 3 days later, her emotions took over. “I cried, sure, I was relieved that I didn’t believe it wasn’t until I put the dress on and in my hand I was like wow it’s the same dress. Quite simply because the manufacture did not have any more of this size and that I was not ready to start looking for another one. It was a deep breath, but I just couldn’t believe it, I was shocked, ”Russo said. Bridal stores, the community and Pivotal Fitness say they are honored to help brides like Russo who lost their dresses in Thursday’s fire. “Every bride who came by found a dress, none of which came out empty-handed,” said Rodgers, coach of Pivotal Fitness. Dresses not collected on Thursday will be sent to charities such as Military Brides, the Junior League of Charleston and MUSC Angels to make baby dresses.

