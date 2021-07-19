Fashion
Adaptive fashion is catching on – Glossy
In recent years, fashion has made modest but crucial strides in inclusiveness. It’s not as unusual as a decade ago to see varied skin tones on the catwalks or mainstream brands selling an extensive size range. Now the industry is starting to focus on adaptive fashion, or fashion designed for people with disabilities.
Over the past three months, brands and retailers of Virtue at JCPenneyhave rolled out new collections and lines designed for people with disabilities. One billion people in the world, 15% of the population, have a kind of handicap. And some of the more common aspects of fashion design are inaccessible to people with disabilities, like having a zipper on the back of a dress. Brands that do adaptive fashion emphasized that it doesn’t take much to make designs more accessible.
Alex Waldman, creative director at Universal Standard, said all it takes is forethought to predict what small changes can make clothes more accessible. In March, Waldman worked with designer Erdem Erdem Moralolu on a denim collection, infusing it with accessibility-focused concepts such as closures that can be attached with one hand.
The right clothes don’t have to be drastically different from others. It’s just about thinking and considering people’s needs, Waldman said. It can be as simple as putting the zipper on the front instead of the back.
On July 15, JCPenney launched a new line for kids called Thereabouts focused, among other types of inclusion, on adaptive designs for disabilities. The first collection includes sweatshirts with velcro closures and magnetic zippers for easier dressing and sensory stitching. The latter is useful for people with autism, who may be sensitive to certain sensations or irritants like an annoying label or rough stitches.
“When designing the Thereabouts collection, it was essential for us to develop the line in partnership with the disability community,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President and Head of Merchandising at JC Penney. She said the company had teamed up with Alex Herold, CEO and founder of Patti + Ricky, an adaptive fashion marketplace, to develop the collection.
“Their sensory, dexterity and mobility needs were a priority during the design process,” said Wlazlo. “Each piece has been carefully designed, taking into account research and feedback from parents and children. “
Notably, those who campaign for more clothing designed for people with disabilities often do not want that clothing separated into a different category, removed from normal fashion. Universal Standard does not have a separate category on its online store for tailored clothing. Waldman said one of his goals with Universal Standard is that anyone with a need, whether it’s adaptive mode or extended size, can buy in one place for the same things.
Social Surge, a DTC fashion brand specializing in clothing for people with disabilities, is launching its first line designed for disabled and able-bodied customers, via a Kickstarter campaign that will launch on July 20.
“I like to think of adaptive fashion as being similar to plus size fashion or extended sizes ten years ago,” said Meredith Wells, co-founder of Social Surge, who is disabled. “You had a separate store for plus sizes and it had a different name. Now most brands have their [full range of sizes] in the same place, all mixed up. This is what I want adaptive fashion to be ultimately.
Even the high end of fashion has shown interest in adaptive fashion. Tommy Hilfiger, who has a disabled child, has been one of the leaders in luxury adaptive clothing. He designed the first Tommy Adaptive line in 2016, years before luxury brands followed suit. This year, he announced that in the future, his brand will release two adaptive collections per year, instead of one. LVMH has yet to sell tailored clothing, but Vogue Business announced in March that the company is targeting to do soon.
