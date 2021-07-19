Mike Tyson stars in Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2022 men’s short – WWD





“Flamboyant” is how creative consultant Fausto Puglisi described the spirit of the Roberto Cavalli brand. “Roberto Cavalli himself was the king of excess and that’s one aspect of the brand that I want to preserve,” said the designer. “Mainly because excess is part of the Italian DNA and that’s one of the reasons the world loves us.” In this context, Puglisi, who has always been drawn to American pop culture, decided to ask Mike Tyson to appear in the video that the brand created to present its spring 2022 collection. “Mike is like Coke, he’s an ultimate icon. He is totally democratic and intergenerational. Everyone knows him, from young children to older people, ”Puglisi said. “Plus, I’ve always been drawn to the idea of ​​the second chance: Mike has won everything and lost everything. He got up and fell and then got up again. The very energetic video – in which a diverse group of male models walk, run, perform boxing moves, and try out a flight simulator to electronic music in minimal white space or some sort of box covered with a patchwork of Wild animal motifs – presents Tyson captured in different situations. He poses in a zebra-print silk dressing gown embellished with the brand’s logo, he makes shadowboxes sporting a leather tank top enriched with chains and metallic heads of wild animals, he walks in front of a wall of fire clad in a silk ensemble with a bowling shirt and shorts printed with a jaguar head surrounded by flames, and he ends the video in a leather biker jacket kissing a white dove. On the fashion side, the collection presented by Puglisi offered a compilation of eye-catching items rooted in the brand’s heritage. Jaguar and zebra patterns, tinged with the orange tones of a tropical sunset, or more delicate desert tones, took center stage in the range, splashed onto twill ensembles, deconstructed suits and pieces. in denim, which were also sprinkled with prints inspired by the brand’s Serpentine fragrance from 2005. The material added a rock’n’roll touch, while the bombers with intarsia patterns and velor tracksuits added a contemporary streetwear attitude. “When I’m in New York City, I like to go with my friend to Magnolia Bakery, which closes late at night,” Puglisi said, referring to the popular Manhattan bakery whose West Village location is a popular spot. famous by movies and TV shows. , including “Sex and the City”. “There you can meet so many different people there. Some go there and eat half a cupcake, others get five … whatever, everyone wants a piece. My idea is that Cavalli should be like Magnolia Bakery: you might just want one piece, you might want the whole look… you just feel like you want it.

