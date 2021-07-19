Did Randy Fenoli Fat Shame Daniela ?!





Say yes to the dress Fans believe Randy Fenoli put Daniela to shame. They thought her bridal looks were “amazing”. Daniela works as Randy’s production assistant. In the last episode of the TLC show, she tried on a wedding dress. Fans had nothing but kind words to say about Daniela’s look. However, Randy begged to differ. He didn’t seem happy with everything she was wearing. This caused a bit of controversy among fans of the hit bridal show. Randy Fenoli criticizes Daniela’s bridal looks Brides should be beautiful on their special day. Say yes to the dress just returned for its 20th season and features original star Randy Fenoli. Fans accused him of humiliating a bride-to-be in the season premiere. He didn’t just smack any of his clients. Randy was a little hard on his production assistant, Daniela. Maybe it’s because the two already know each other. Since Daniela and Randy are friends, they can be brutally honest with each other. Or, it could be the virtual consultation that made Randy fierce. He shared his disapproval of Daniela’s first wedding dress. He didn’t like the dress showing its bumps and bulges. Who is watching the new season of @syttd with me? I was nervous and excited to help Daniela, my assistant on set. AND a little harsh on her. I had to make sure she looked ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS in her wedding dress! – Randy Fenoli (@randyfenoli) July 18, 2021 Because of this comment, fans believe Randy was Rude to Daniela. Some of them accused the fashion designer of humiliating his production assistant. Even Daniela seemed baffled by Randy’s comment. Brides-to-be should feel confident when trying on dresses, even if they try a few hits rather than duds. Randy wanted to be a good friend. He claims his brutally honest opinions are all out of love. However, it was not a future bride who entered Kleinfeld. Daniela is his colleague and one of his good friends. Fans disagreed with Randy’s comment on Daniela’s first dress. They thought she was beautiful in it and that it was causing unnecessary drama. Say Yes to the Dress fans accuse Randy of shaming Most Say yes to the dress fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One fan wrote: “Daniela’s first dress is gorgeous! Another noticed Daniela’s reaction to Randy’s comment. She probably hadn’t expected that kind of response. The fan claimed she was “blinded by the fact” that “Randy didn’t like the dress.” #SYTTD pic.twitter.com/2l7FhnX3Sz – Say yes to the dress (@syttd) July 18, 2021 Instead, Randy suggested which dresses would best suit her curves. His other comments got him in more hot water. Daniela felt hurt by what he said about her body. Maybe marriage consultant Amber will need to step in and make Daniela feel beautiful in her body. Or, Randy’s comments lead him to no longer want to try on dresses. What are your thoughts? Do you think Randy shamed Daniela? Sound off below in the comments. Say yes to the dress premieres Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can follow the show on discovery +. Latest articles from Chanel Adams (see everything)

