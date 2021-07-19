Fashion
Sosandar: All about the online women’s fashion brand founded by two friends
Online women’s fashion brand Sosandar has grown into one of the largest such companies in the Northwest in recent years.
Founded by two friends in 2015, the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and has many famous fans, including Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and the stars of Coronation Street.
The company has also recently been busy expanding its partnerships with John Lewis and Next.
But what do you know about the brand headquartered in Wilmslow?
Here, BusinessLive lifts the veil on the business that is getting better and better.
How it all began
Online fashion brand Sosandar was founded by friends Julie Lavington and Alison Hall in 2015.
They came up with the idea for the Wilmslow-based company after they first met while working for Look magazine, a weekly gossip, fashion and lifestyle publication.
The founders decided to specifically target the generation that went beyond disposable fashion in search of quality, affordable clothing.
A statement on Sosandar’s website states: “After 20 years of working in fashion magazines, we launched Sosandar after hearing the same complaints from women over and over again.
“Women like us who wanted fashion to make them sexy, feminine and chic at the same time.
“Women who wanted longer sleeves and lengths, but couldn’t find them. Who wanted flattering dresses that make dressing easy and suitable for all occasions. We understand you don’t want to wear boring clothes to work. , on weekends – or never. “
How are you
The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in 2018, raising $ 5 million.
Her products have also been worn by stars like Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Coronation Street.
During the Julie Lavington IPO, in an interview with the MEN, said: “This has really helped us take the business to the next level.
“We’re a small company at the IPO and that brings a different set of challenges because it means you have a lot of shareholders that you need to make sure you talk to and deal with.
“But we had 40 shareholders when we were private, so we were used to managing this relationship.”
In May 2021, Sosandar announced plans to raise nearly € 6 million to invest in inventory from the fall and winter season and expand its partnerships with retailers such as John Lewis, M&S and Next.
The council room
The company is headed by Non-Executive Chairman Bill Murray and Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Allison Hall and Julie Lavington.
Mr. Murray has already spent 22 years at Haymarket Media Group and has worked with the founders of Sosandar since early 2014.
He has been president since the position was created in 2016.
Mr. Murray has also been Chairman of the Hollins Murray Group since 2009 and chairs the Board of Directors of 10ACT Ltd, under the Trackback name.
Prior to co-founding the company, Alison Hall was editor-in-chief of Look magazine after starting as a reporter for regional newspapers.
Email newsletters
BusinessLive is your home for business news from the North West and you can stay in touch with all the latest news from Greater Manchester, the City of Liverpool area, Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria through our email alerts. -mail.
You can sign up to receive daily morning newsletters from every region we cover and weekly email newsletters covering key economic sectors from manufacturing to technology and business. And we’ll send out last minute alerts for any stories we think you can’t miss.
Visit our messaging preference center to sign up for all the latest BusinessLive news.
For all the latest stories, views, polls and more, follow our BusinessLive North West LinkedIn page here.
Her first magazine job was at EMAP’s Slimming and was promoted to Acting Editor before moving to More.
Also prior to Sosandar, Julie Lavington launched Look magazine in 2007. Previously, she was Publishing Director of the TV Portfolio at H. Bauer from 2001 to 2006.
The directors of the company also include CFO Steve Dilks and non-executive directors Mark Collingbourne, Nick Mustoe, Adam Reynolds and Andrew Booth.
Who owns Sosandar?
The largest since the shareholder of the company is currently Octopus Investment Nominees with a 9.42% stake.
The second is Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) with a stake of 5.95%, just ahead of Canaccord Genuity Group with 5.15%.
The fourth is Schroders plc, which owns a 5.01% stake, according to Sosandar’s website.
Alison Hall and Julie Lavington each hold a 2.76% interest.
The non-executive chairman holds 0.18% of the capital while the non-executive directors Nicholas Mustoe (2.55%), Adam Reynolds (1.02%) and Mark Collingbourne (0.48%) also hold shares.
Sources
2/ https://www.business-live.co.uk/retail-consumer/sosandar-everything-you-need-know-21067030
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]