Sosandar: All about the online women’s fashion brand founded by two friends

Online women’s fashion brand Sosandar has grown into one of the largest such companies in the Northwest in recent years.

Founded by two friends in 2015, the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and has many famous fans, including Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and the stars of Coronation Street.

The company has also recently been busy expanding its partnerships with John Lewis and Next.

But what do you know about the brand headquartered in Wilmslow?

Here, BusinessLive lifts the veil on the business that is getting better and better.

How it all began

Online fashion brand Sosandar was founded by friends Julie Lavington and Alison Hall in 2015.

They came up with the idea for the Wilmslow-based company after they first met while working for Look magazine, a weekly gossip, fashion and lifestyle publication.

The founders decided to specifically target the generation that went beyond disposable fashion in search of quality, affordable clothing.

A statement on Sosandar’s website states: “After 20 years of working in fashion magazines, we launched Sosandar after hearing the same complaints from women over and over again.

“Women like us who wanted fashion to make them sexy, feminine and chic at the same time.

“Women who wanted longer sleeves and lengths, but couldn’t find them. Who wanted flattering dresses that make dressing easy and suitable for all occasions. We understand you don’t want to wear boring clothes to work. , on weekends – or never. “

How are you

The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in 2018, raising $ 5 million.

Her products have also been worn by stars like Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Coronation Street.

During the Julie Lavington IPO, in an interview with the MEN, said: “This has really helped us take the business to the next level.

“We’re a small company at the IPO and that brings a different set of challenges because it means you have a lot of shareholders that you need to make sure you talk to and deal with.

“But we had 40 shareholders when we were private, so we were used to managing this relationship.”

In May 2021, Sosandar announced plans to raise nearly € 6 million to invest in inventory from the fall and winter season and expand its partnerships with retailers such as John Lewis, M&S and Next.

The council room

The company is headed by Non-Executive Chairman Bill Murray and Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Allison Hall and Julie Lavington.

Mr. Murray has already spent 22 years at Haymarket Media Group and has worked with the founders of Sosandar since early 2014.

He has been president since the position was created in 2016.

Mr. Murray has also been Chairman of the Hollins Murray Group since 2009 and chairs the Board of Directors of 10ACT Ltd, under the Trackback name.

Prior to co-founding the company, Alison Hall was editor-in-chief of Look magazine after starting as a reporter for regional newspapers.





Email newsletters BusinessLive is your home for business news from the North West and you can stay in touch with all the latest news from Greater Manchester, the City of Liverpool area, Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria through our email alerts. -mail. You can sign up to receive daily morning newsletters from every region we cover and weekly email newsletters covering key economic sectors from manufacturing to technology and business. And we’ll send out last minute alerts for any stories we think you can’t miss. Visit our messaging preference center to sign up for all the latest BusinessLive news. LinkedIn For all the latest stories, views, polls and more, follow our BusinessLive North West LinkedIn page here.

Her first magazine job was at EMAP’s Slimming and was promoted to Acting Editor before moving to More.

Also prior to Sosandar, Julie Lavington launched Look magazine in 2007. Previously, she was Publishing Director of the TV Portfolio at H. Bauer from 2001 to 2006.

The directors of the company also include CFO Steve Dilks and non-executive directors Mark Collingbourne, Nick Mustoe, Adam Reynolds and Andrew Booth.

Who owns Sosandar?

The largest since the shareholder of the company is currently Octopus Investment Nominees with a 9.42% stake.

The second is Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) with a stake of 5.95%, just ahead of Canaccord Genuity Group with 5.15%.

The fourth is Schroders plc, which owns a 5.01% stake, according to Sosandar’s website.

Alison Hall and Julie Lavington each hold a 2.76% interest.

The non-executive chairman holds 0.18% of the capital while the non-executive directors Nicholas Mustoe (2.55%), Adam Reynolds (1.02%) and Mark Collingbourne (0.48%) also hold shares.