Fashion
I love midi dresses, and these are the best I’ve found this month
If there’s one thing you can guarantee at Who What Wear, it’s that we know Dresses. We spend hours looking at the new drops every week, not to mention trawling on Instagram for more time than we would admit spying on the trendy dresses that are about to sell. Personally, I’m a huge fan of midi dresses because as a 5’3 ” person it’s the perfect length. But I also sincerely believe that they are suitable for all shapes and sizes. Midi dresses are perfect for summer with sandals as well as winter with boots, they have a real longevity, which I really note.
The good news is that midi dresses seem to be everywhere this season and in an array of different trends. Whether you are a floral person or more suited to the minimalism of shirt dresses, There is something for every taste. While the above two are repeated each year, the trends for cutout and green dresses might pique the interest of those of you looking for something more directional. Keep scrolling for these and more, as well as our pick of the best midi dresses for women this season.
Floral
Style Notes: Alas, this Ganni dress is now sold out in most places. But there are also a lot of other bold floral dresses.
Ganni Floral-print organic cotton poplin wrap dress (245)
Rixo Storm crochet-trimmed floral-print crepe midi dress (265)
& other stories Long printed dress with puff sleeves (120)
H&M Ruffled lyocell-blend dress (25)
Zara Floral print midi dress (30)
Shirt
Style Notes: If you are looking for a timeless style, then the shirt dress is for you. Oversized is perhaps the 2021 best way to do it.
Mango Cotton shirt dress ($ 50)
H&M H & M + shirt dress (20)
Market Lyocell blend shirt dress (69)
Vincent Sage Chiffon Shirt Dress (425)
Cos Linen shirt dress (79)
Cut
Style Notes: The biggest clothing trend by far this year? The cut.
Mango Airy cotton dress (50)
Staud Giorgiana cutout linen midi dress (310)
H&M Cutout dress (40)
& other stories Cutout ribbed midi dress (75)
Karen millen Mid-length leather dress with gathered details on the sides (314)
Knitted
Style Notes: After the cutout trend, the mesh dress is in the spotlight this year. While this might not seem like the perfect summer dress, there are different versions in a strappy style. But the good thing about it is that it will also be perfect for fall and winter.
& other stories Mid-length knit wrap dress (85)
Christophe john rogers Open-back striped ribbed-knit midi dress (830)
Christophe Esber Long dress in wool and cashmere blend with cutouts and knotted details (660)
H&M Knitted dress (18)
Market Knit suspender dress (59)
Green
Style Notes: After pink, green is the season’s biggest color. And in any shade. Whether it’s neon, lime, pastel or khaki, there are plenty of ways to indulge in this style.
Rixo Simone lace-trimmed hammered-satin midi dress (255)
Sleeper Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Linen Midi Dress (190)
Whistles Noëlle lace dress (135)
Staud Vincent cotton-blend poplin midi dress (210)
& other stories Midi dress with belt and smocked back (90)
Puff sleeves
Style Notes: Puff sleeve dresses aren’t new but it’s good because we love them. Try one in a gingham, floral or graphic print for our favorite versions this season.
H&M Pumps Dress (25)
the Frede ruffled checked ramie mini dress (225)
All saints Livi dress in cotton and linen blend (219)
& other stories Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress (95)
True to the brand + Falabelle Net Sustain checked cotton-poplin midi dress (219)
Then the biggest fall / winter 2021 fashion trends to know.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
