Italian luxury group Zegna to go public in US $ 3.2 billion deal with Spac

Ermenegildo Zegna, the Italian luxury fashion group, has agreed to go public by partnering with a specialist American acquisition company in a deal that gives the company an enterprise value of 3 , $ 2 billion and goes against the trend of consolidation sweeping the luxury industry.

Zegna, a family business since its founding in 1910, will raise $ 880 million by partnering with a Spac launched by European private equity group Investindustrial and chaired by former UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti.

A portion of the funds raised will be used to help Zegna invest in his men’s clothing business and give it the firepower to research other brands to acquire, building on its $ 500 million purchase of the label from American luxury Thom Browne in 2018.

Gildo Zegna, the 65-year-old managing director, told the FT: “We could have remained independent for another 100 years. But now is the time and the world has changed a lot and luxury has become very difficult. “

Zegna, who in an interview before the pandemic said he had no interest in going public with the company, added: “The opportunity presented itself and we took advantage of it. Scale becomes important. . . with the right partner. . . we can do a great job of seizing new opportunities if they arise.

The decision to sign up contrasts with the path taken by many independent and family-owned luxury brands – even before the pandemic wreaked havoc in the industry – by selling to larger conglomerates or private investors.

Family-owned Italian luxury brand Etro will become the latest to follow the trend on Monday, when it is expected to confirm the sale of a controlling stake that values ​​its business at € 500m to L Catterton, the private equity group backed by LVMH.

Under the Zegna transaction, the family will sell part of its stake and retain 62% of the combined company, which receives a value of $ 2.5 billion.

Ermenegildo Zegna in London: the group had previously refused to go public © Jason Alden / Bloomberg



The proceeds include around $ 400 million raised last year by Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, the New York-listed entity Zegna will merge with, as well as $ 250 million from private investors she declined to name.

Once the deal is completed, an additional $ 225 million will come from Investindustrial, the investment company headed by Andrea Bonomi. Bonomi, himself heir to an Italian industrial family, has been courting Zegna since January to strike a deal after months of negotiations.

The investment in Zegna will give Investindustrial an 11% stake in the company, as well as shares it will receive as a sponsor of Spac. Investindustrial has committed to a three-year lock-up on the shares acquired as part of its investment.

Zegna was founded by Gildo’s grandfather Ermenegildo as a supplier of luxury textiles to the city of Treviso in northern Italy.

The company became known for its beautiful men’s suits from the 1960s onwards and was among the first luxury groups to enter China in 1991, establishing brand recognition early on and, most importantly, establishing strong relationships with owners in what is now its largest market.

As demand for men’s suits has declined in recent years, the company has focused on what Gildo Zegna describes as ‘high end leisure’ and invested in its ‘sheep to store’ supply chain. while others have sold their factories to focus exclusively on design, marketing and merchandising.

Since acquiring Thom Browne, Zegna has told the FT that the group has upped the brand, doubling sales. Zegna, which employs more than 6,000 people, also maintains close ties with Chanel, Tom Ford and Gucci, to which it supplies fabrics.

Gildo’s cousin Paolo, his sister Anna and his two sons Edoardo and Angelo also work for the company. When asked if the decision to list his shares meant that an executive outside the Zegna family could eventually succeed Gildo, Bonomi replied that it would be the “right thing” for the next CEO to be a Zegna but that it would boil down to merit.