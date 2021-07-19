Fashion brand D2C Bewakoof launches ‘Toofaan’ movie merchandise

New Delhi: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand Bewakoof announced on Monday that it has partnered with Excel Entertainment to launch a Farhan Akhtar-starrer product line Toofaan.

The sports drama directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra was released on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform on July 16.

Bewakoof said Akhtar and its brand represent independent and fearless choices. We identify with Farhan and his journey to make fearless choices and be an unconventional actor like us. Toofaan is the fight of the outsiders. Bewakoof has always been Vocal for Local and offers unique and thoughtful choices to Indians. This is the merger of two unconventional brands, ”said Prabhkiran Singh, founder and CEO of Bewakoof.

The company has previously worked with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, FRIENDS, and Disney to create exclusive collections. Founded in 2012, the brand offers products that are similar and of an Indian nature, including print in regional languages ​​(Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, etc.). The brand is popular for its casual wear offerings and recently launched Indo-fusion nightwear and ethnic wear.

According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Hollywood has long mastered the game of film licensing and merchandising (L&M), as seen in iconic films such as Star Wars, Toy Story, Cars and Harry Potter. These films spawned a whole new market for products that carried the film’s stamp and were heavily promoted. Star Wars merchandise is said to have grossed $ 40 billion and Harry Potter $ 25 billion. Indian industry estimates the market for Bollywood-related merchandise at less than 20 crores.

This is changing as filmmakers see the potential of related products. While merchandising has the advantage of promoting and popularizing films and offering a sure source of income, there are pitfalls to watch out for as poor quality merchandising could do more harm than good to the brand.

