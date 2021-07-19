Natasha Dalal In 3k Split Thigh Print Dress Looks Glamorous With Varun Dhawan On Evening Party | Fashion trends





Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were recently photographed outside Shashank Khaitan’s house in Mumbai. Natasha was photographed by the paparazzi outside the Indian director’s house, wearing a green midi dress. For the outing, Natasha looked glamorous when she arrived with her husband Varun, who wore an all-black outfit with an original printed mask. She chose a pretty polka dot print dress with a thigh slit. She was pretty overall which is a great dress choice to beat the heat. The thong number comes from Zara and is worth 3k. House of Shashank Khaitan outside Natasha Dalal (Varinder Chawla) ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal showered with love by their new puppy Joey Natasha, who married Varun this year, chose a turquoise green dress in a linen blend. It featured a sweetheart neckline with gathered details at the torso and thin straps with knots at the back. The set had matching covered buttons, a front slit at the hem and an invisible zipper at the back. The fashion designer wore a teal green shoulder bag with her dress and carried it over her body. She accessorized her simple look with a delicate necklace, hoops and a large gold bracelet. Natasha in a cute polka dot print dress. (Varinder Chawla) Open-middle braids, strappy nude sandals, a black face mask, and rosy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes completed her look. Getting back to Natasha’s Zara dress, if you want to add the outfit to your wardrobe, we’ve got some news for you. The dress is a great choice for the monsoon and is worth 2 990. Linen blend polka dot dress (zara.com) In January, fashion designer Natasha Dalal married Varun Dhawan in Alibaug in a very private ceremony. The two have been dating for many years and are childhood sweethearts. Professionally, Varun was last seen in Coolie n ° 1. The film, directed by her father, David Dhawan, was released on a digital streaming platform last December and starred Sara Ali Khan. Varun will then appear in Bhediya. The actor has regained his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon for the horror comedy film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is the latest addition to his horror comedy universe. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

