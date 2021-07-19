Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday was filled with fantastic desserts and fabulous fashion

Bhumi Pednekar rang her birthday yesterday and while she seemed to have brought it home, there was certainly no shortage of it in the celebrations department. In a series of Instagram photos she captioned “The Official 2021 Birthday Snapshot,” Bhumika is seen celebrating her birthday surrounded by loved ones and lots of cakes. But that wasn’t the only accompaniment to her birthday. The Bollywood actress also made sure it was extremely stylish. The first outfit included a striped Balmain bralette with a plunging neckline and black bottom. The second was always at the forefront of fashion with a pink halterneck top and black bell bottom pants. Bhumi also stayed true to the basics with another birthday look in a floral ruffle dress. This is how you age a year looking your best.