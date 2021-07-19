Fashion
Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday was filled with fantastic desserts and fabulous fashion
Bhumi Pednekar rang her birthday yesterday and while she seemed to have brought it home, there was certainly no shortage of it in the celebrations department. In a series of Instagram photos she captioned “The Official 2021 Birthday Snapshot,” Bhumika is seen celebrating her birthday surrounded by loved ones and lots of cakes. But that wasn’t the only accompaniment to her birthday. The Bollywood actress also made sure it was extremely stylish. The first outfit included a striped Balmain bralette with a plunging neckline and black bottom. The second was always at the forefront of fashion with a pink halterneck top and black bell bottom pants. Bhumi also stayed true to the basics with another birthday look in a floral ruffle dress. This is how you age a year looking your best.
Swirlster chooses ruffle dresses for women
Previously, Bhumi had shown us how stylish she could look when she wore a dark green silk dress with long sleeves, a pleated body and a rimmed waist. She paired it with bright makeup and a low ponytail.
Even in a completely different style from an orange print ruffle midi dress, she looked like a delight. Added to that were her trendy acrylic heels and hoop earrings.
And when Bhumi skipped dresses altogether, she could still look as enchanting as ever in a cropped ruffle crop top with a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers.
