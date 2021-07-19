Salma Hayek cuts stunning figure in pink floral maxi dress at lunchtime in Beverly Hills

She’s never the type to skimp on her clothing choices, whatever the occasion.

And on Sunday, Salma Hayek hasn’t disappointed yet when she stepped out for a meal with friends at The Ivy in Beverly Hills.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 54, turned heads in a long pink floral dress with a healthy dose of green in the pattern, along with pops of yellow and orange.

The colorful number hugged her many strengths with a fitted design at the top and snagged her little 5ft 2in frame the right way up from her stomach all the way to the bottom.

She wore her long dark brown braids and flowed down her shoulders with lots of natural curls and a part down the middle.

Due to the recently reintroduced mask warrant, Hayek wore a blue coating on her mouth and nose when she was seen leaving the restaurant with girlfriends following closely behind.

The mask’s mandate is back in effectin Los Angeles late Saturday night following an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, in part because of the delta variant.

The order will require masking indoors regardless of vaccine status, Los Angeles County health official Dr Muntu Davis said at a press conference last Thursday, as reported. CNN.

Most recently, Hayek stars in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Richard E. Grant, among others.

Released in US theaters on June 16, the action-comedy film debuted at No. 1 at the weekend’s box office, earning $ 10 million over the three-day weekend and $ 15 million. the five days following its release, according toCollider.

Hayek currently has two films in post-production: Eternals, with Gemma Chan as Sersi, a superhero.with an affinity for humanity that can manipulate matter,and House Of Gucci, with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino, which premieres in November.

The Mexican native is currently working on the upcoming @StarPlusLA miniseries, Santa Evita, in Buenos Aires, which stars Natalia Oreiro as Eva Peron, Argentina’s former first lady.