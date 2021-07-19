From Jacqueline Fernandez’s Fendi Bodycon to Janhvi Kapoor’s slit number, dresses are a top pick in airport fashion.

It might be a generally gloomy Monday during the monsoon, but that certainly can’t get in the way of travel plans when you’re a Bollywood celebrity. And even the torrential downpour didn’t dampen their celebrity style. Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor took their respective flights from Mumbai Airport today and coincidentally managed to make the dress their travel staple. Let’s start with Jacqueline. The Bollywood actress looked good enough to walk straight to a business meeting in her bossy look.

Jacqueline Fernandez at the airport

She wore a Fendi printed bodycon midi dress with short sleeves and showcased her figure perfectly. With her, Jacqueline opted for black quilted pumps and of course she couldn’t miss her beige Hermes Kelly bag in her hand. The girl adores a selection of designer accessories and never hesitates to put them on, even together. Now if only we could look this good while traveling.

She wore a printed Fendi bodycon dress

Women’s Swirlster Picks Slider Heels

(21 ratings and 98 reviews)

(Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes One of the Most Stylish Cutout Trend Ever)

Janhvi Kapoor took a slightly different approach. While comfort seemed to be her top priority when traveling, it was not without its chic touch. The Bollywood actress wore a pastel lilac wrap dress that featured a puff top and wrap-style bottom with a slit running the length of her leg. We could definitely see ourselves wearing a dress like this for a busy day.

Janhvi Kapoor at the airport

As for accessories, Janhvi opted for black sneakers as well as her favorite Goyard tote in the hand. The designer handbag is Janhvi’s frequent airport companion. Two dresses made in completely different ways prove that it could be a celebrity fashion staple for the monsoon season.

Her Goyard tote completed the outfit

(Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez in an ivory halter neckline proves summery style can only get chicer)

To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here.

Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)