Fashion
From Jacqueline Fernandez’s Fendi Bodycon to Janhvi Kapoor’s slit number, dresses are a top pick in airport fashion.
It might be a generally gloomy Monday during the monsoon, but that certainly can’t get in the way of travel plans when you’re a Bollywood celebrity. And even the torrential downpour didn’t dampen their celebrity style. Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor took their respective flights from Mumbai Airport today and coincidentally managed to make the dress their travel staple. Let’s start with Jacqueline. The Bollywood actress looked good enough to walk straight to a business meeting in her bossy look.
She wore a Fendi printed bodycon midi dress with short sleeves and showcased her figure perfectly. With her, Jacqueline opted for black quilted pumps and of course she couldn’t miss her beige Hermes Kelly bag in her hand. The girl adores a selection of designer accessories and never hesitates to put them on, even together. Now if only we could look this good while traveling.
Women’s Swirlster Picks Slider Heels
(Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes One of the Most Stylish Cutout Trend Ever)
Janhvi Kapoor took a slightly different approach. While comfort seemed to be her top priority when traveling, it was not without its chic touch. The Bollywood actress wore a pastel lilac wrap dress that featured a puff top and wrap-style bottom with a slit running the length of her leg. We could definitely see ourselves wearing a dress like this for a busy day.
As for accessories, Janhvi opted for black sneakers as well as her favorite Goyard tote in the hand. The designer handbag is Janhvi’s frequent airport companion. Two dresses made in completely different ways prove that it could be a celebrity fashion staple for the monsoon season.
(Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez in an ivory halter neckline proves summery style can only get chicer)
To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here.
Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://swirlster.ndtv.com/style/from-jacqueline-fernandezs-fendi-bodycon-to-janhvi-kapoors-slit-number-dresses-are-a-top-choice-in-airport-fashion-2489793
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]