Fashion
Eid al Adha 2021 fashion trend is sustainabilityExBulletin
High Hijab
This week, Muslims around the world will finally be able to launch their most beautiful abayas, salwar kameezes, caftans and thobes that they have kept in the back of their closets for three pandemic Eids. For a growing number of people who have rethought their fashion choices during this time, these glitzy, intricately woven pieces will be more durable.
Eid al-Adha, the Muslim holiday marking the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage, begins on July 20. And Muslim designers, noticing a demand for sustainable clothing for Eid, threw eco-friendly pieces ahead of the holiday. Muslim fashion icons, like Halima Aden and Mariah idrissi, have also recently promoted sustainable fashion practices.
“The importance of sustainability and ethical practices… we think this will be very important now and especially during Eid,” said hijab designer Lena Aljahim.
High Hijab
Every year, Muslims spend $ 2.2 trillion on “ethical consumerism inspired by faith”.
“Clothing sustainability is gaining popularity with consumers and has also been the theme of many modest fashion events,” according to the 2020/2021 State of the World Islamic Economy Report. Modest fashion is a term used to describe the conservative style of dress adopted by Muslims. The final days of modest Muslim-oriented fashion show Fashion Week 2019, for example, featured sustainability as one of its key themes, with a slew of Muslim designers releasing pieces made from the materials. raw materials or green technologies.
The modest value of the fashion market will be $ 402 billion by 2024, according to the report’s estimates. Millennial Muslims, one of the largest consumer groups of modest fashion, lead the demand for sustainability.
It aligns with Islamic values
British fashion designer Ainara Medina launched her sustainable modest clothes business Nea Wear in the midst of the pandemic, after noticing a growing movement of fashion advancements, Muslims are aware of where their clothes are coming from. To make it sustainable, Medina told NPR that it recycles fabrics and uses an eco-friendly supply chain, from manufacturers to shipping companies.
“We are confined and spend more time at home, having more time to think about things, I think that has had an impact on the choices we make and the way we consume,” said Medina. “There are a lot of Muslim consumers who have started to research and understand the importance of sustainable fashion and slow fashion.”
Nea Wear
Conscious consumption aligns with the Islamic values that Muslims hold dear, she added.
“From the Islamic point of view, we are responsible for taking care of the earth and taking care of it, which means obviously being environmentally conscious and not harming the environment and therefore all beings there. live, ”Medina said.
Medina has released a special Eid collection of silky dresses, combining durability and glamor.
Like Medina, Fakhrya Alshubi and Lena Aljahim from Dearborn, Michigan, launched their sustainable modest clothing line Fayena during the pandemic, in November 2020. They wanted to offer Muslim consumers an unsustainable and unethical fashion alternative, which, according to them, was often the most accessible. option.
And the sales of their ecological fiber hijabs have skyrocketed as Eid approaches.
“Especially during Eid, girls are looking for better and more cost effective hijabs,” Aljahim told NPR.
Sustainable is now more accessible
Older Muslim-owned companies are setting up initiatives to innovate in sustainable lines.
“Due to the fact that things are more available on a sustainable level, I think people, if given the opportunity, will gravitate towards them,” said fashion influencer Melanie Elturk.
Elturk, CEO of High Hijab, told NPR that sustainability has been a hallmark of her New York-based company since its inception in 2010, when it turned vintage scarves into hijabs.
Realizing that Muslim consumers were increasingly aware of the products they buy and the brands they are willing to invest in, Elturk further explored sustainable fashion. In April, the company released recycled chiffon hijabs made from recycled 7-8 plastic bottles to help reduce its carbon footprint. Last year, Haute Hijab launched woven hijabs made from renewable bamboo.
Hakeemah cummings
The trend will only increase
There will be an even bigger shift towards sustainability for Muslim consumers over the next three to five years, Alshubi predicts.
This Eid, fashion designers want to avoid overconsumption.
Medina buys her outfit from designers who buy their prefabricated fabrics in small quantities. Alshubi and Aljahim shop secondhand for their Eid cups. Elturk said she would wear classic basics, having made an effort over the past three years to stop buying fast fashion.
The best way to dress sustainably for Eid? “Becoming a more conscious consumer is really about thinking… about what you’re investing in and if it’s really worth it,” Alshubi said. “Trends will always come and go.”
Dalia Faheid is an intern at the NPR News Desk.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/19/1017084608/eid-2021-fashion-trend-sustainability
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]