Ashley Roberts is ready for summer in a cute lilac smocked dress as she flaunts her glowing tan

She regularly turns heads with her mind-blowing style choices.

And Monday was no different for Ashley Roberts, 39, as she left Heart Radio Studios in Leicester Square in London.

The Pussycat Dolls singer was ready for summer in a cute lilac smocked dress as she left after work to enjoy her day, showing off her glowing tan in the sun.

The American star, who is the showbiz reporter on Heart FM’s breakfast show with 50-year-old Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, appeared to mock it as she walked through the street.

She walked around quietly in her loose dress that kept her cool in the summer heat.

Her dress was secured by two white straps that climbed over her shoulders, leaving her tanned cleavage and her arms exposed against the air.

A pretty bow rested on the front and back of the garment, and the waist was cinched.

The only time I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here! campmate wore a pair of white high-heeled shoes to match the bag she was carrying in her hand.

The star wore a pair of ’90s-inspired sunglasses in an effort to shield her eyes from bright daylight.

Ashley regularly shows her taste for style as she goes out to work in the offices of Global Radio.

On Friday, she donned a lime green and white plaid dress and matching jacket from ASOS.

The reality TV star shared with her 660,000 Instagram followers the shenanigans she was involved in at work, holding two beach balloons and shovels for a few photos before detailing where her outfit came from.

‘Get your balls out?!?’ she captioned her story in a playful way, providing a boomerang of her parade as she posed in her dress.

Embracing the fun accessories, Ashley continued to flaunt the amazing outfit and captioned a video of her walking through the office witty “Sure ….”

The model also shared snaps of her at Heart Studio with Amanda Holden, writing: “It’s Friday then ….” and tagging her coworker @noholdenback.