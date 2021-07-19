Back on dry land? Denim’s hopeful rebound recap – sourcing journal

TikTok’s withdrawal from skinny jeans, creative collaborations, and a flurry of new collections that prioritize sustainability and circularity brought jeans back to the fashion radar in the first half of 2021.

Not bad for a staple that many proclaimed obsolete just a year ago, at the height of wearing pajamas all day.

As the apparel industry, in general, is poised to see better days ahead, the National Retail Federation predicts retail sales growth between 10.5% and 13.5%, the fastest that the United States has known since 1984, in part thanks to the vaccine distribution that brings millions to work — denim is in a unique position to benefit from these gains.

The recent Kontoor Brands survey signals a shift towards pre-pandemic fashion, which combines professionalism and convenience. Denim, although it has been relegated to the closet for most of 2020, has a strong chance of becoming the new go-to work wardrobe. Almost four in ten workers surveyed said they plan to wear jeans to the office, and 82 percent said they plan to purchase new jeans in the next 12 months.

Regarding the reasons for the demand for new denim, respondents said their current jeans were old or worn out or thought buying new jeans would “brighten their mood.” Meanwhile, 32% said they would buy new jeans because the ones in their closet don’t fit anymore.

For these reasons and many more, the future of denim looks bright. Here’s a look at how the industry got here.

New cycle

Now that America is “reopening” to disruption caused by coronaviruses, Janine Stichter, a veteran retail and apparel analyst for Jefferies, thinks shoppers want to refresh their wardrobes, update options to adjust to weight fluctuations linked to the pandemic or to buy new outfits for social calendars that could fill up again.

Fashion, she said, undergoes a change in shape about once every ten years. “When they do occur, they tend to lead to an overhaul of the consumer’s wardrobe,” she added, and have a “long tail” fueled by younger consumers who quickly embrace the trends that are infiltrating. then the mass market over the following years.

While denim’s estrangement from ultra-skinny jeans has crept backstage and on the catwalks for some time, Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh made it official during the call. to the company’s first quarter 2021 results in April, when he said the category was entering. a new cycle of denim that he hasn’t seen more than ten years ago since the emergence of skinny jeans.

The instant success of the Women’s High Loose jeans, a style introduced by Levi’s in early 2020, is pushing the denim giant to invest more in looser fits, not to mention the direction of its future collaboration with Valentino. The men’s category is not excluded from the new denim cycle either. Bergh said Levi’s sees momentum developing for relaxed silhouettes like the men’s 550 and 559 – two legacy cuts the company considered ditching a few years ago.

Jennifer Foyle, Creative Director of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), echoed Bergh’s comments about the denim clothing category emerging from its decades-long skinny jeans phase. She said the American Eagle (AE) brand is seeing a definite shift towards looser forms of women’s denim, such as flare jeans. It’s a change Foyle compared to the last cycle of skinny denim, when she was at competitor Gap. “I have definitely been there and I have experience in this change and this transition. So, I’m pretty excited about what we’re going to face.

The pent-up demand for pre-pandemic fashion and novelty is behind this rejuvenation of denim. The only caveat now in this new round is that demand for comfort is at an all time high, but Foyle doesn’t care what that may mean for AE’s denim collections, describing the brand’s jeans as “the most comfortable jeans”. AE’s “excellent results” in its men’s and women’s jeans business are an indication of this, she said, adding, “I think that says a lot about that time when everyone assumed we weren’t. were only selling sweatpants. “

Strategic partnerships

The pandemic has shattered the notion of “business as usual”, but companies across the supply chain have seized the opportunity on several fronts through meaningful collaborations.

Wrangler has cast a wider net in 2021 by forging strategic partnerships. High-end players such as Nordstrom, Free People and Urban Outfitters have helped raise the profile of the heritage brand with forward-thinking consumers, while collaborations with popular TV shows such as “Rick and Morty” and ” Stranger Things ”help target demographic niches.

On Investor Day in May, Tom Waldron, executive vice president and president of global brand Wrangler, said the brand “is currently enjoying global momentum unlike anything we have seen” in its 75 years. of history.

Sister brand Lee benefits from a similar strategy. Chris Waldeck, executive vice president and president of global brand at Lee, attributed much of the recent success and hope for a bright future to the brand’s licensing collaboration with H&M and their shared goals of sustainable development, which he says will help him target a new, younger consumer. . The partnership has enabled Lee to open more than 1,000 doors in 61 countries.

Collaborations have also played a key role in the foray of several brands into interior design. Wrangler kicked off the chain of events with a partnership with Pottery Barn Teen in January that covered curtains, tapestries, corner sofas and loveseats, ottomans, quilts and duvet covers.

A month later, Levi’s entered his home for the first time with his longtime partner Target. Offering over 100 items, the limited-edition Levi’s for Target home collection included items like tableware, barware, notebooks, rugs and more with a denim twist, including elements reminiscent of the red border lines and rivets.

And consumers have just discovered Gap’s first home collection for the first time, available exclusively on Walmart.com. The collections are inspired by the retailer’s use of chambray and classic stripes, as well as market-ready trends like tie-dye.

Other partnerships are examples of the changing industry perspective on competition.

7 For All Mankind, for example, launched a collection of women’s jeans made from dead fabrics and impact-free material with Portuguese designer duo Marques’ Almeida. The contrasting styles of the two brands make the collection a unique display of accessible charm, with the traditional appeal of 7 For All Mankind balancing the high fashion approach of Marques’ Almeida.

Calvin Klein’s denim category had one of the fastest sales in the first quarter of 2021. The rise in interest in denim was in part linked to the brand’s line of raised basics with designer Heron Preston, his very first collaboration. Jacob Jordan, global chief merchant of Calvin Klein, responsible for product strategy and new product ventures, said the PVH-owned brand intends to work with different creative people to tell the brand’s story at through their point of view.

In May, Miu Miu announced her very first collaboration with Levi’s, a second-hand denim line revisited with the playful use of the Italian brand’s embellishments and colors. The collection focuses specifically on vintage 501 jeans for men “Made in the USA” and Trucker jackets from the 1980s and 1990s, but revisited with women in mind. Levi’s also lent his denim expertise to Ganni for a whimsical 14-piece women’s capsule collection featuring cotton hemp jeans.

For Ganni Artistic Director Ditte Reffstrup, working with Levi’s has been a denim masterclass. “We’ve learned so much along the way about new fabrics and the craftsmanship of quality denim,” she said.

Sustainable business development

The collaboration is also the backbone of the sustainable makeover of the denim industry, a very important factor in attracting environmentally conscious consumers to jeans.

Italian brand High turned to Isko’s R-Two family of circular fabrics, which combine reused and recycled materials to help close the production loop. The brand’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection includes a women’s denim jacket and jeans made with the durable fabric.

The kitchen compost bin, meanwhile, was an inspiration for Weekday’s very first plant-based denim collection. The H&M group brand previewed the collection at Stockholm Fashion Week in February. The clothes, dyed with food waste, are among Weekday’s first to be made with hemp, a fiber that the brand, which has switched to 100% organic cotton in recent years, intends to use in its main collections soon. .

Weekday also introduced the first series of jeans made with Infinited Fiber Company’s (IFC) unique regenerated textile fiber, Infinna. The collection with Weekday had been in the making for years. The project began as a trial at the H&M Group’s Circular and Renewable Innovation Lab, which examines innovations in early stages of development. This, in turn, was sparked by H&M Group’s investment in IFC.

Fast fashion retailer Mango showcased a spring line of denim finished with sustainable technologies such as laser and ozone. Mango reported that these solutions reduced collection water consumption by 30 million liters compared to traditional methods.

Brands of all sizes, including Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, Frame, and American Eagle, have generated significant interest with collections that follow the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign guidelines for circular denim.

“Our adoption of the guidelines set by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the AE x Jeans Redesign collection represents AEO’s continued journey and its promise to accelerate improvements in our operations through innovation and collaboration,” said Jay Schottenstein, CEO and Executive Chairman of AEO.

“By taking steps to ensure a more responsible sourcing of products, we are working hard to help create a healthier environment for future generations,” he said.