Luden offers unique fashion at Heath’s Urban Threads





HEATH Carri Luden remembers struggling to know what to do when she was growing up. I remember flying on a plane for the first time, she said, and seeing the flight attendants and how beautiful they were and that’s when I thought I ‘would like to be a flight attendant. There were then strict rules with your appearance etc. etc. I thought Wow! I would like to be so beautiful, travel the world and see things! I never dreamed that in a million years I would sell clothes! I think, she added, that was kind of when I started to notice fashion and beauty, but never dove into the fashion that I loved or that I thought I was cool until my late twenties, early thirties. Now in his 40s, Luden owns and operates Urban Threads. I found the bohemian style and loved it! she declared. I like unique things. I never wanted to be or look like anyone else, but I loved the hippie style. I love the comfort and how much it is included. be any size and find what feels good and looks good on you. Luden grew up in a small town in western New York called Westfield. She graduated from high school there in 1994 and, with her husband, moved to Newark in 1999 to open a division of her business. Once here, she decided to go to COTC to study radiology. She became an X-ray Technologist and worked at Licking Memorial Health Systems for 12 years. She moved away for personal reasons, then volunteered at the Vertical 196 Hope Center, a local day shelter for the homeless with Scott Hayes and his wife Bernice and many other volunteers. My husband and I have a huge heart for Vertical 196 and the prison ministries, Luden said. It was amazing, heartbreaking, revealing, so emotional. I loved it there. There is no judgment and it gives people a safe place to go, to eat a meal, a spiritual meal if desired, and to see friendly faces. It was very hard work! I loved serving there! It made my problems laughable and made my heart happy to be a part of something bigger! Still, over time, she decided she wanted to open a boutique offering bohemian styles. There is no place here that offers it, she said. I thought, okay, I’ll do it! Things all fell into place and it happened in the middle of a pandemic, nothing less! Urban Threads opened in early December 2020. It was amazing, and I am so grateful! she declared. I have met so many great people! Every week I see new faces and have loyal customers. I love that ! Carri is one of the nicest, most genuine people I know, valued friend and client Beth VanOstran. She really cares about the quality of her clothes and how they will feel in her customers. She introduced a new sartorial vibe in this area which is original, fun and comfortable. It’s pretty amazing to see her bring what she loves to life! I love fashion, I love helping people think outside the box, Urban replied. I like to serve the community in this way. Will I become a millionaire by selling clothes? Probably not, but I really love what I do! Few people can say that! For more Urban Threads is located at 533 Franklin Ave. (above J Winston Salon) at Heath. For more information, call 740-334-1952 or connect on Facebook. Aces of Trades is a weekly series focused on people and their jobs, whether it’s unusual jobs, fun jobs, or people taking ordinary jobs and making them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at [email protected] or 740-328-8821.

