Kid Cudi Responds to Criticism of His Painted Nails | Entertainment





Kid Cudi fired back at criticism with his painted nails. The 37-year-old rapper turned off comments on Instagram after receiving nasty remarks under a photo of himself showing off his shimmering orange and blue nail polish as he threw the peace sign in a ‘Mandalorian’ helmet over the weekend. end. Speaking to Twitter, he explained, “I turned off my comments on instagram. Looks like people really have a problem with me painting my nails. I’m sick of blocking so many accounts. Really need you to understand, if you don’t like me doing this or whatever I do, please don’t buy my albums, don’t come to my shows. Cudi shut down criticism of her nails after recently revealing that Kurt Cobain had inspired her to wear a floral dress on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The ‘Day’ n ‘Night’ hitmaker turned heads in the strappy dress on the late-night comedy show in April. And he later explained how the late Nirvana frontman, who sported a similar style on the cover of The Face magazine in 1993, was his muse, as he also wanted to inspire young people to be themselves and wear this. that they want. He said: “The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock’n’roll for me. It was cool. So I already decided years ago that I wanted to do this. is cool because I’m also giving kids confidence and telling them to be themselves and do whatever they want to do. “ The ‘Memories’ hitmaker has been criticized by some for his outfit choice, but he likes to have caused a stir. He said: “I’ve seen people make YouTube videos where they just talk about me and this dress. Like angry adult men, angry adult black men. ‘He’s doing something against it. men and masculinity it’s a big thing going on ‘And I’m just like’ Yo, that’s so funny, it’s crazy that I stirred it up like that. ‘ “I’m kinda like ‘Hmm, I wonder why they feel that way. I’ve never been someone who thinks, like, backlash. I don’t care what everyone else thinks. You can’t when you think about it. do that shit. I knew it would piss off some people, but I love it. Because hip-hop is so weird about shit. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidenova.com/lifestyles/entertainment/kid-cudi-hits-back-at-criticism-of-his-painted-nails/article_266eba63-07b5-51f7-a18f-65903825f724.html

