Versace and Fashion Nova settle the case a few days before the start of the trial on Copycat products

Days before the trial began, Versace and Fashion Nova settled the copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit that the high-fashion brand brought against its fast-fashion counterpart. In a July 15 order, Judge Rozella Oliver of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California says the parties have agreed to a tentative settlement and will finalize the outstanding issues ahead of the pre-trial conference scheduled for July 16, 2021. , with the district judge. The parties’ trial was due to start on Monday.

The settlement ends a year-and-a-half-year case Versace has brought against famous impersonator Fashion Nova for allegedly selling copies and deliberate knockoffs of [its] the most famous and recognizable designs, trademarks, symbols and other copyrighted material for the purpose of exploiting the popularity and fame of the Versaces signature designs, and for trading on [its] goodwill and a valuable business reputation in order to generate profits and sales to line the pockets of Fashion Novas.

In the lawsuit it filed in California federal court in November 2019, Versace claimed it retains the rights to various prints and patterns it has used over the years. In blatant disregard for [its] rights, the Milanese fashion house alleged that Fashion Nova manufactured, marketed and sold garments using the same or substantially similar copyrighted designs and confusingly similar trademarks and trade dress without its permission. , thus giving rise to a likelihood that consumers could be tricked into believing that Fashion Novas products were manufactured or licensed by, or in any way associated with, Versace, when it was not the case. By violating its copyright and trademark rights, Versace argued that the California-based fast fashion company was inflicting significant damage on it both financially and in terms of illustrious image.

As for the designs that Versace claims to have stolen by Fashion Nova, these range from the famous copyrighted black and gold Barocco print and its Pop Hearts print to its various Greca Link trademarks and of course, the Jungle dress. Print that Jennifer Lopez made famous in 2000, a setup that consists of a pattern of green tropical leaves and bamboo, a plunging neckline extending all the way to the navel, a high leg slit, a circular brooch where the plunging neckline meets the high leg slit and long, flowing sleeves. Versace claimed that consumers immediately associate the design of the dress with a single source, resulting in trade protections for the distinctive combination.

Fashion Nova responded to Versaces ‘complaint in January 2020, denying most of Versaces’ heavily formulated claims and exposing a number of defenses. From a copyright perspective, Fashion Nova argued that while Versace in fact maintains the copyright records for certain models at issue in this case, those recordings should be invalidated because Versaces protected the rights of author [prints] lack originality, are standard geometric figures and patterns, are in the public domain and are widely used in the fashion / clothing industry.

Regarding the trademark / trade dress infringement causes of action that Versace set out in its complaint, Fashion Novas’ attorney said these should also be barred for a number of different reasons. On the one hand, Fashion Nova argued that there is no likelihood of confusion between [its] allegedly counterfeit products and alleged Versaces trademarks and / or trade dress. And while there was confusion, Fashion Nova claimed that Versaces’ claims are prohibited because the marks at issue from the Medusa Head and Greca designs to the J.Lo dress are functional and, therefore, are not actually protected. since trademark law only extends to a product. decorative,nonfunctionalfeatures.

And yet Fashion Nova claimed that even though Versace has valid trademark rights and functionality is not an issue, it should still be off the hook because it didn’t use the branded graphics and the dresses covered. of commercial clothing in a brand. capacity. Instead, he used them for decorative purposes (not source identification), and therefore infringement is not a proper claim.

The settlement, which was first reported by Bloomberg, comes nearly a year after Versace won a discovery dispute over whether Donatella Versace, the brand’s creative director and sister of its late founder Gianni Versace, is expected to testify in connection with the case. The central issue in the exchanges resolved since was whether Ms Versace had relevant and unique information that Antonio Masciariello, senior manager of Versaces Company Heritage & Special Projects, failed to provide in a recent testimony. Fashion Nova argued that despite Masciariello’s testimony in August 2020, there was information relating to the case at issue that she was unable to obtain, which forced Ms Versace to testify.

In response to Fashion Novas ‘request for the court to compel Ms Versace to testify, the fashion brand argued in its own letter that, among other things, Fashion Novas’ attempt to compel Ms Versace to testify was not a legitimate fact finding exercise, but instead a leverage tactic to pressure Versace to agree to settle the lawsuit and harassment.

Siding with Versace in her Aug. 13 order, Judge Oliver ruled that on the general issue of the dismissal of the creators or designers of commercial dresses, the court is satisfied [Versaces] assertion that [Fashion Nova] did not cite any case law to support the assertion that the depositions of these creators or designers are common in intellectual property litigation for the purpose of supporting a disability defense.

* The case is Gianni Versace Srl v. Fashion Nova, Inc., 2: 2019-cv-10074 (CDCal.).