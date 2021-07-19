The best dress watch for women – WAVY.com

Which ladies’ dress watch is the best?

If you love to dress up, you know style is everything, especially at formal events. Women’s dress watches are the perfect finishing touch to a dress or costume.

Their embellished bands and striking faces can be your only accessory or complement other jewelry you wear. From crystals and diamonds to rose gold finishes, the sky is the limit when it comes to dress watches for women.

To find out more, keep reading our definitive buying guide. Our favorite watch is the Michael Kors Portia watch for a woman, which features a stunning rose gold finish that is sure to turn heads at your next event.

Considerations When Choosing Women’s Dress Watches

Embellishments

There is nothing ordinary about a dress watch, so it’s no surprise that it is usually embellished to some extent. Simple embellishments can be diamond or rhinestone accents. Bold embellishments come in the form of bands and faces encrusted with pavers or diamonds. Embellishments also include other gemstones like sapphires, rubies or emeralds, however, these come at a steep price.

Ornate bands

Dress watches tend to feature ornate bands that set them apart from everyday watches. They often have a shiny or embellished finish or sometimes look more like bracelets than watch straps. Some bands are thin to let the watch face be the star of the show, while others are larger and aim to steal the show.

Unique faces

The dial sets the tone of the watch, and it guides the eye. Faces can feature a refreshed and minimalist look to draw attention to the watch band or become the crown jewel with an embellished face. Other unique watch faces have multiple dials, prints or even floating rhinestones.

Classic

Nothing is classier than understated elegance. If you don’t like bold and daring styles, you will appreciate watches with singular elegant elements, such as a halo of precious stones or a watch strap with unique links. Balance is the key here, as the classic dress watch allows your dress and other accessories to be the stars of the show.

Materials

Confused about what material is best for a ladies’ dress watch? As much as it depends on your outfit and the degree of formality of the occasion, your personal style also plays a role. It is important to consider how you intend to coordinate the dress watch with your overall look.

Metal

Stainless steel is a classic material with autonomous pizzazz. It is a base material of many dress watches and can be finished with silver, gold, or other colors. Base metal is an inexpensive alternative and can withstand the same finishes as well. When it comes to the choice of metal for a dress watch, you will adopt a sleek and polished look comparable to dress jewelry.

Gold

Nothing beats a real gold watch, but it hits your wallet hard to the tune of thousands of dollars. A user-friendly option for wallets is to adopt gold finishes on other metals. It’s still a chic dress watch but for a fraction of the price.

Leather

Leather presents a bold and unconventional look when paired with an embellished watch face. Dyed leather bracelets are particularly popular because they bring a modern touch to an old and faithful style.

Rubber and silicone

These modern and avant-garde newcomers are adopted lately. Although they may seem inexpensive, when properly incorporated into an avant-garde watch with adornments, they are just as stylish as any other material.

Women’s dress watch award

Inexpensive dress watches cost less than $ 50, but be prepared for modest quality and attractive appeal at best. Mid-range dress watches cost up to $ 300. In this price range, you will get unique and high quality embellishments from famous brands. Big-priced dress watches could number in the thousands as they are made with real gemstones and diamonds.

Ladies dress watch FAQ

Q. I like a watch, but it is too big for my wrist. What do I do?

A. First, check if your watch can be adjusted by removing the links. If so, take it to a reputable jeweler for an adjustment. If the strap has no links, you may need to replace it completely with a new one, but you may lose the basic look of the watch.

Q. I really want a dress watch, but I don’t feel the bling of rhinestones or diamonds. What are my options?

A. You can opt for a shiny finish or an ornate bangle-style bangle instead. These styles offer understated elegance while being classy enough to be a dress watch.

