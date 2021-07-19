Looking for love? Dress like a shark! Is Sexy Beasts a new low for dating shows? | Television

Ass first, then personality, said an impassive beaver in a bar. Meanwhile, a pleading-eyed panda says she wants a baby by the age of 26. A rhino in a dress shirt tackles vulnerability is our biggest muscle and gets a high five from a delighted dolphin.

What new hell is this? Don’t we deserve, for a moment, a rest? Netflix says no. After holding us hostage for three weeks Looking back on Love Is Blind, it’s not a good use in our final days before the pandemic, the Evil Genie algorithm has come up with another dating experience.

In Sexy Beasts, an eligible bachelor is tasked with choosing between three dates on the strength of the mood alone. This is assessed through daily activities such as ice carving and ax throwing, culminating in a dramatic elimination ceremony in front of a fireplace in a mansion. The format is familiar, but there is a deeply unsettling twist: Each participant wears elaborate prosthetics, casting doubt on the key question. Are they, or aren’t they, sexy underneath?

The trailer immediately caused a stir on social media, with disturbed viewers denouncing Netflix for taking a high concept too close to the sun. In fact, this monster was born on the British shores, with Sexy Beasts, a faithful remake of a short-lived BBC Three series from 2014 to the London setting. So while the British might be tempted to dismiss Sexy Beasts following a micro-dosing experiment for the creativity of American television executives, we have only ourselves to blame for this monster ball.

Sexy Beasts has the same surreal horror as The Masked Singer, the hugely successful singing competition that looks like plain LSD. Where else would a pharaoh chanting bracelets be revealed as former Home Secretary Alan Johnson? Watch Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall under warm lights howling TAKE IT OFF, TAKE IT OFF to a humanoid sunflower is enough to make you wonder if we haven’t finally fallen into the fascist world of The Hunger Games and the outrageous and bloodthirsty excess of the Capitol.

Sexy Beasts brings the same energy to the search for love and the series is quick to justify its intervention. When it comes to dating, we all go for the looks, says Rob Delaney cheerfully, clearly having fun as the narrator. So on this show everyone looks as weird as they can get. Could you fall in love with someone based solely on their personality?

He asks the question with the apprehension of a child asking if a rhino and a dolphin could really fall in love. Indeed, some of the sexy beasts seem positively alarmed at the possibility of unknowingly interacting with a uggo, although there are many cues of physical attractiveness and attraction that are not masked by the gnarled masks. (Said the beaver, pulling out his date chairs: it was a good excuse to look at their buttocks a bit.)