Susan Sarandon in a Cool Leather Maxi Skirt

Ball gowns are for children. Susan Sarandon at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick to your mind, the ones you are desperately trying to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in the history of fashion, ‘Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite obscene. the cannes film festival never falls without stage stealing moments from its red carpet regulars. Although he is not present at this year’s international festival, Susan sarandon is one of those memorable participants with a history of legendary looks. The actor brings sensuality and a less is more approach to dressing, which makes her a highlight of any red carpet gathering, but she has been a particularly brilliant place in the south of France. In 2017, Sarandon arrived armed with a wardrobe that rivaled young fashion darlings like Elle Fanning. One of her bold choices that year involved a floor-length leather skirt and a cropped black tuxedo jacket. The look was a welcome departure from the tulle and sequins we’ve come to expect from princess-style couture gowns that guests typically wear, and it invited us to look at leather through a more dressy and elegant lens. Leather fans should follow Sarandon’s lead and wear a longer skirt silhouette to their next black tie affair. Otherwise, those who want a shortcut to cool confidence should copy pretty much everything from her chunky sunglasses to her pointy toe pumps. Shop for a few pieces below that will help you channel Sarandon’s Cannes style below. available here (sizes SL). available here (sizes SL). “Src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9WnY4oNvTWK_Og2ZssKOtQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODAuNTE2MTI/aMDMyMjyu4/ 1.2 / bJVlk6ii8ooxbroWlfiHHQ– ~ B / aD04Mjc7dz02MjA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: / /media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/149401e092e6f06d2134376c68c92510 “/> available here (sizes SL). “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9WnY4oNvTWK_Og2ZssKOtQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODAuNTE2MTI5MDMyMjU4/.com/yimg-xhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODAuNTE2MTI5MDMyMjU4/.com/ B / aD04Mjc7dz02MjA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: //media.zenfs .com / en / fashionista_850 / 149401e092e6f06d2134376c68c92510 “class =” caas-img “/> Comme Des Garons Cropped Single Breasted Blazer, $ 600 (from $ 1,200), available here (sizes SL). See the 6 images of this gallery on the original article Please Note: Occasionally we use affiliate links on our site. It does not affect our editorial decision making. Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

