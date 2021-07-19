Duchess Camilla’s earrings give her favorite dress a whole new look





















Last modified on July 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM BST

Laura Sutcliffe Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles looked amazing at Exeter Cathedral with her husband Prince Charles in a feather print dress by Fiona Clare. The royal earrings in gold added.

Monday morning clear and early, the duchess of cornwall joined her husband Prince Charles at Exeter Cathedral. Enjoying the good weather, the royals looked very stylish, with Charles wearing a crisp gray suit and Camilla wearing one of her favorite Fiona Clare dresses. READ: Duchess Camilla looks radiant in a chic floral dress as she celebrates her 74th birthday The dress in question has been worn by the royal on several occasions this year – it is clearly a key piece of her wardrobe at the moment. The stunning design features feathers printed on navy blue material and is designed in a shirt shape so that it is easy to put on. Camilla paired the design with nude high heels. Loading the player … WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall wears a flattering dress to make an exciting announcement The mother of two is constantly photographed and knows the power of accessories when she changes an outfit that has already been worn. This time, Camilla dressed up her trusty dress with a cute pair of gold earrings and a selection of gold necklaces. It was such a pretty look and the Duchess looked radiant. MORE: Duchess Camilla looks stunning in blue for a stunning new portrait As always, her makeup was impeccable and her hair had been straightened to perfection with a bouncy blow-dry. Camilla and Charles at Exeter Cathedral During their visit, the royal couple met with community groups. Charles is the sponsor of the Appeal for the Development of Exeter Cathedral, and along with Camilla, they heard about the restoration work. Camilla added gold jewelry to make her outfit stand out The couple spoke with representatives of the Devon Wildlife Trust, the Exeter City Community Trust and the Met Office, which works with the Cathedral and the University of Exeter on climate change research. They also celebrated the city’s designation as a UNESCO City of Literature and launched the Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Program at the Royal College of Nursing in England. READ: Duchess Camilla looks pretty in polka dots for a day with Prince Charles Exeter Cathedral is one of the largest cathedrals in Europe. The building was significantly developed from the 12th to the 14th century and is today the most complete example of a first-rate church in the decorated English architectural style.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20210719117799/duchess-camilla-parker-bowles-wears-gold-statement-earrings-fiona-clare-dress-with-prince-charles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

