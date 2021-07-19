Macy’s Launches “So Now This” for Contemporary Cutting-Edge Buyers

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD)–Today, Macys (NYSE: M) introduced a new private label, And Now This. The line launched in the ready-to-wear and men’s categories for the avant-garde contemporary dresser, offers raised basics and sophisticated pieces that are easy to wear. Designed for every moment of the day and every decision life takes you, the brand inspires buyers to show their most authentic personalities and celebrate a unique and evolving style, through cutting-edge pieces at affordable prices. Available now on macys.com and some stores, And now it opens up a world of endless possibilities for customers to live amazing and ready for anything.

And now, this presents essentials for contemporary buyers looking to dress around the trends and express themselves confidently through fashion, said Durand Guion, vice president, Macys Fashion Office.

Ready to wear

The ready-to-wear selection offers an assortment of refined basics with a twist, which can be mixed and matched at any time of the year or occasion. The collection was created for avant-garde buyers who are looking for pieces of the moment, such as ribbed dresses, tank tops and bodysuits; outerwear, such as jackets and sportswear; casual dresses and denim. The line offers sizes XS XXL.

Men’s

The men’s assortment was created with stylish and nomadic buyers in mind. The essentials capsule consists of items such as basic tees, button down tops, button down shirts, jogging sets, outerwear, everyday bottoms and denim. Make it through the transitional months, from summer to fall, with the perfect basics, from short sleeves to long sleeves, cotton to flannel. The range of colors is also suitable for the simple and uncluttered style or the expressive and colorful dresser. The line offers sizes S XXL.

Experiment and now this

Join us for a fun launch in these selected cities:

New York City Check out the And Now This food truck for delicious frozen treats and amazing collectible items to buy. Meet us at Herald Square on Saturday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST, Washington Square Park from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST and Madison Square Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Join us at Sundays on State for an interactive experience as models highlight the versatility of lines inside iconic Macys State Street windows on Sunday, July 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST. Fort Lauderdale Our South Florida fashion truck will be at the Fort Lauderdale Art Walk on Saturday, July 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST showing the new line.

About Macy

