Uri Minkoff shares his knowledge on fashion marketing – WWD





You have a brand, a website, maybe a store, and a great collection of products to sell. Now what? Well, you need customers, of course. But how do you find them? And how do you get them to come back for shopping? This is where marketing comes in. And just like developing and launching a brand, marketing, which some consider the most important part of running a business, requires a well-thought-out strategy. It is against this background that the latest module from Parsons and WWD (as part of Fashion Business Essentials, which is powered by Yellowbrick and includes insights from Parsons professors as well as industry experts) focuses on strategies marketing. To learn more about Fashion Business Essentials, visit the site here. In this module, students learn the different strategies used by businesses to find and retain consumers, as course administrators have stated that “understanding fundamental marketing techniques and technologies is essential whether you use social media or a business. website optimized to raise awareness, a heat map to perfect retail merchandising or dedicated applications to both communicate with the consumer and facilitate the sale, because the consumer must first discover a product before making his first purchase. The module offers a comprehensive review of customer archetypes, marketing funnel, direct-to-consumer, app-based retail opportunities, using SEO and website metadata, best practices for social media marketing and marketing transparency. The Fashion Business Essentials Marketing Strategies module features expert presenters and includes Uri Minkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebecca Minkoff LLC, and Jeff Carvalho, Co-Founder of Highsnobiety. In Minkoff’s session, the CEO discusses the Marketing Funnel, a three-tiered customer acquisition model that has a great opening to capture and present your brand or products to customers. Customers at this level are captured through extensive marketing efforts such as advertising, social media, and even billboards. Minkoff notes that as a marketer you need to attract target customers from a similar cohort – those who share tastes and styles. The goal is to take them deeper into the funnel where repeat conversions and sales occur, and where you collect more detail and data about each customer to help tailor marketing to make those repeat conversions and create a lifetime customer. Minkoff described this process as optimizing your marketing campaign. Other sessions delve deeper into the use of social media to reach a target audience, ‘marketing with a cause’, the basics of corporate websites, understanding the role of characters and cohorts, selling on social media. and the opportunity to wholesale through a direct-to-consumer model. The module offers detailed reading assignments and an activity. Regarding the latter, students are invited to explore how customers interact with brands to purchase products using e-commerce “by profiling a type of customer and creating a customer journey map showing the stages of a purchase on a e-commerce website and / or through a social media portal.

