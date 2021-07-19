Lara Stone’s second wedding dress is poles apart from her David Walliams bridal look



















July 19, 2021 – 4:13 PM BST



Nicolas murphy Lara Stone wedding: David Walliams’ ex-wife and model Lara married David Grievson in a lace Tephi wedding dress.

David Walliams‘ ex wife Lara stone announced that she had married real estate developer David Grievson by sharing a selection of intimate photos from their big day. MORE: Britain’s Got Talent Judge’s Famous Exes David Walliams Will Surprise You They showed the beautiful bride wearing a white lace wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist and a flowing skirt. Lara tagged Tephi in her Instagram post, a bespoke bridal brand she’s long been a fan of – even featured in their campaigns. The model paired the dress with a criss-cross necklace, a veil that dropped to her hips, and sparkling star-shaped hair accessories. Lara finished off her bridal look with strappy heels and a bouquet of wildflowers. Loading the player … WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLOs! exclusive weddings “I have to marry my love this weekend,” she captioned the post, which was quickly greeted with a surge of love from friends and fans. “Congratulations !! You are a vision,” exclaimed one follower, and another added: “Superb”. A third gently remarked, “So beautiful. RELATED: 33 Wedding Dresses That Look More Expensive Than They Are READ: David Walliams’ ex-wife shares incredibly rare photo of their son, Alfred Lara Stone and David Grievson on their wedding day The elegant dress was very different from the one she wore when she married David Walliams, however. Lara’s dressing for their 2010 nuptials was designed by Riccardo Tisci and featured a glamorous Greek style. Features included a square neckline with gold detailing on the straps, a lace bodice and a lace-trimmed thigh slit. She wore her blonde hair in loose curls and hugged a minimalist white bouquet. David Walliams and Lara Stone leave their wedding reception in 2010 Talk to Vogue Shortly after their wedding, Lara described the dress as “very romantic without being too sweet – and sexy, but in a very simple and understated way.” She then changed into a shimmering gold mini dress from the same designer for their wedding reception at the Claridge’s Hotel. Lara and David got engaged in 2020 the Little Brittany the Dutch star and model got engaged in January 2010 after just a few months of dating. Just four months later, the couple married at Claridge’s Hotel in London. David and Lara announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child together in December 2012, and their son Alfred was born in May 2013. However, they unfortunately broke up in March 2015 and their marriage has been legally dissolved in September of the same year, David citing Lara’s “unreasonable behavior” as the reason for their divorce. RELATED: 11 Casual Wedding Dresses for a Low-key Ceremony Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20210719117816/david-walliams-ex-lara-stone-wedding-dress-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos