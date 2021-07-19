Fashion
Lilliana Vazquez’s Style Diaries
welcome to Style Notebooks, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our IRL wardrobe tricks. We ask our friends and taste designers to show us what they * actually * wear during the week and give a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week we are talking with And news host, style expert and founder of The LV guide Lilliana Vazquez. Nine months pregnant, Vazquez is experimenting with ways to infuse her personal style, both elegant and feminine, with additional notes of comfort.
What is your style like at the moment?
“I would describe my style as modern and sleek, yet feminine, surprisingly, it looks a lot like before my pregnancy! I tried to incorporate the pieces, fits and silhouettes that made me feel confident before pregnancy as a way to feel more like myself, as my body has changed dramatically during each trimester. “
Day 1 :
“Ah, the bike shorts, my best friend in fashion. I’ve been living in these since last summer and I’m so glad they’re back. They work with an oversized t-shirt, sweatshirt. shirt, men’s shirt, crop top etc. They are my go-to when I don’t feel like dressing up but still want a style element in my more casual look. A coordinating crop top / matching just takes the look to the next level, then I added my hubby Billy Reid’s buttoned up to give me a little more coverage after Pilates! Putting on an oversized or mens white shirt with anything gives so much life to your outfit, it’s so easy, but there’s something so sexy about it. And yes, even though I wanted a very laid back and laid back look, there’s no reason I couldn’t be fashionable with my favorite CHANEL cork slides. It was a total investment, so I have to keep this CPW (cost per wear) under control. The tap dancing was heavenly, as my feet swell to epic proportions between this heat and pregnancy! “
Buy the look:
Do you have a favorite outfit formula or do you prefer to change it up when you get dressed?
“As a petite woman (I’m only 5’0″), I always dress to lengthen my figure. This formula usually means something shorter or cropped on top and / or body-conscious knits. I also lean towards anything that elongates me from waist to toe, which could mean maxis, minis, nude sandals, or more dainty slingback heels. ”
Day 2:
“I knew I would be outside most of the day, so I had to focus on comfort first! These NB sneakers are like walking on clouds, but they are very white, so I wanted to put a lot of color in my look with a cute retro print dress! I found this dress on Amazon, and still can’t get over the price. I thought it would look like sandpaper, but the knit is solid, soft, and almost feels like it’s holding me back (in the best possible way). I also like the length, it’s perfect for the little ones! Since the Cali sun can get really strong, I rarely do anything outside without a hat. Hats have been my signature throughout the season. There is something so fun and effortless about them, and I love that they can hide a bad hair day too! This look gave me great nostalgia and made me feel like the high school version of myself if high school tasted better in the 90s! “
Buy the look:
What energy are you bringing to your ensembles this summer? What are you looking forward to wearing?
“I bring a lot of bold and unexpected vibes to your more traditional maternity looks! I call it ‘baby-bump swag’. ‘ The last thing I want to do is hide my bump in a tent, so I stick to non-maternity clothes (just buy them a size or two larger) and favor things that feel trendy and avant-garde … the bright colors, the bike shorts, the cutouts, the bucket hats and all things from the ’90s. ”
Day 3:
“I had seen this dress cut out on some of my favorite influencers and finally decided to take the plunge and try it on with my nine month old belly. Unsurprisingly, it worked! The knit fell beautifully over my belly. and the placement of the cutouts couldn’t be more flattering on my body (I think you can see a little slant if you look closely enough.) I ended up wearing Cult Gaia heels, which are normally so comfortable, but I quickly regretted the decision when I had to walk a few more blocks to the restaurant. They have these beautifully delicate straps and the most exquisite shape heel! I also opted for a clutch bag from Bottega Veneta for make the look more elegant for the evening. This look made me feel super sexy for a rare date night (it’s hard to motivate yourself to do anything when you’re only a few weeks away) childbirth), and my m ari requested that i wear this dress after giving birth so i would say the look was a hit! “
Buy the look:
Ren
Poppy Lissiman
In terms of beauty, what does your hair and makeup routine look like, and how does that change depending on what you’re wearing?
“I keep my hair and beauty routine pretty consistent and easy, especially in the summer! I air dry my hair with a few turns of the GHD wand to tame and shape my framing layers. . girl’s hair! For makeup, I go for bright golden skin with a fluffy forehead, and I love playing with the color on my lips! I will be changing lip color several times a day and trying everything , from 90s nude to bold coral. Right now, I love a demi-mat, it’s the best of both worlds! ”
