Teenager Spends 163 Hours Creating Folkloric Tape Ball Gown





Washington teenager Larissa Leon’s dress looks like any other ball gown, until you realize that it’s made entirely of duct tape and weighs over 20 pounds. Leon, 17, made the dress an entry in Duck Brand’s annual “Stuck on Prom” competition and blew social media away with the intricate tribute to her culture. The contest asks high school students to create their own ball gown or tuxedo made entirely from duct tape. The designers of the winning dress and tuxedo each receive a $ 10,000 scholarship, which Leon hopes to use to study dermatology. “I was inspired by the folk style dresses that stem from both indigenous and Spanish practices,” she explained in her competition profile. The dress took Leon 163 hours and 47 rolls of duct tape, and according to one TikTok Video by the teenager, she didn’t sleep for four nights to finalize it. Leon started with the corset before moving on to the skirt, which used plastic sheeting as a backing for the black duct tape.



To recreate the traditional look of the dresses, she modeled flowers, lace and ribbons while tape. “I didn’t really sketch anything, it all came from my head and some Google searches. All the black part I did first and then then I did all the design of the flowers and ribbons which was probably the hardest part, especially the lace it’s on top, “she told local outlet YakTriNews. According to her competition profile, Leon has “always been fascinated by design and creation” and remembers “spending many hours at [her] making parts, sketching and designing many artistic projects. “ “As I grew older duct tape gained popularity in the 2010s, I started to be fascinated with making things with duct tape. So I started doing a lot of things with it. [it] like toys, clothes, mermaid fins, hair accessories and wallets. “ According to her TikTok videos, Leon put blood, sweat and tears in the dress, as she passed out in pain after completely breaking her nail while making the dress. She also added that she had to be taped into the dress to wear it, showing the lengthy process in a video. At 20 pounds, the dress may look prom-worthy, but it might not be the most practical. Leon showed off his attempt at dancing in a TikTok video: “As you can see I was struggling,” she wrote. Voting for the Duck Brand contest ended on July 14, and voters were allowed to make their choice once every 24 hours. The winner will be announced on July 21.

