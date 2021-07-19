Stylish men’s swim briefs to tan those mushy thighs

Tan lines? Not this year. This summer, we showed it all in our favorite men’s swim briefs. No more tanned thighs, guys.

You might be wondering: what are men’s swim trunks? That’s a solid question, given that swim briefs aren’t necessarily what the majority of people call this bare-thigh swimsuit. Do you know the Speedos? Well, swim trunks are Speedos. They have become so synonymous with the brand that we kind of forgot the term swim trunks and called them Speedos. It’s a bit similar to how most of us call Chapstick’s lip balm and bandages like plasters. Yeah, these are brands, people.

That being said, you probably never thought you would wear swim trunks unless you were swimming in high school. We can already see your underwear draw filled to the brim with a few swimsuit for men scattered. Swim briefs are kind of ill-fitting, insanely cheeky, and completely exposed, but let’s keep it real, they’re a bit of a ballerina. We’ve said it once and will say it again, we were experimenting with fashion this summer after being locked in our homes for an entire year, so there’s no better time than now to wear swim briefs.

Men’s swim briefs come in a plethora of fashions depending on what you’re looking to wear them for. Whether for sport, fashion or a Instagram-worthy selfie with at least 100 likes promised, here are the best men’s swim briefs to buy before summer.

1. Speedo Slip Powerflex Eco Solar swimsuit

There’s a reason we call all men’s swim briefs Speedos. Leading the pack as one of the most renowned brands on the planet, this bright blue Speedo is calling your name. It’s just as great for sports and lounging and is designed to work as hard (or as little) as you do. Each pair is extremely durable and includes UV and UPF 50+ protection so your seeds and beans don’t burn. This Speedo is complete with a hidden drawstring, promising a perfect fit every time.

Speedo Swimsuit Brief Powerflex Eco Solar, the best swim briefs for men

2. Arena Skys short swimsuit

It should absolutely go without saying when you’re told that no one looks bad in black. Not even your thighs which never saw the light of day. Whether you are serious about swimming or just want to relax by the pool, this Arena swim brief is perfect for you. It is made from a high performance fabric designed for chlorine and will not fade due to sun exposure. They’re really stretchy for full mobility and dry quickly so you won’t be uncomfortable outside of the pool.

Arena Skys Brief Swimsuit, the best swim briefs for men



3. Hunk Amazonia reversible swim briefs

These funky swim briefs are turning heads for more than one reason. They have a wacky rainforest pattern on one side and a single red color on the other, so jump in the pool wearing one side and step outside wearing the other. Friends will be totally confused. Each reversible pair is built with a sun visor so you don’t get burned, a comfortable fit and completely lightweight. Which side will you choose?

Amazonia reversible swim briefs, best men’s swim briefs



4. Amazon Essentials swim briefs

From smart home products to t-shirts to the grocery store, Amazon has a brand for just about everything at this point. So, don’t be so shocked that they even have their own pair of Amazon Essentials swim briefs. These solid black briefs aren’t much visually appealing, but they’ll keep you covered (but uncovered) enough to enjoy a day at the beach or a few laps in the pool. They’re made with a quick-drying fabric so you don’t have to get wet when you get out of the water and they’re topped with the classic elastic waistband.

Amazon Essentials Swim Brief, the best swim briefs for men

5. Shein Color Block swim briefs

Let Shein create an affordable pair of colorful and trendy men’s swim briefs. For just $ 8, you can strut around in these color block swim briefs all summer long. With polyester and spandex materials, you can expect these briefs to be super stretchy and move with your body as you need them. Dripping in shades of red, orange, blue, white and navy blue. Were you sure you will be the cutest guy at the pool party.

Shein Color Block Swim Brief



6. Nike swim briefs

From laps in the pool to water polo with your friends, these Nike swim briefs are a solid choice for vigorous, wet activities. These soft panties feel close to underwear, but unlike your tight clothes, these babies are made for the pool. They can withstand large amounts of chlorine, they’re super durable, and stretchy enough to help you get around.

Nike swim briefs



7.ASOS DESIGN swim brief

Who doesn’t love a fun floral pattern? These beautifully printed briefs will have you dreaming of days at the beach for weeks on end. They have a slim fit and elastic waistband to fit your body and are primarily designed for poolside parties and for lounging by the ocean. So, no, we do not suggest that you play any sport in these.

ASOS DESIGN swim brief



8. CDLP swim briefs

Sometimes swim briefs can be a bit too restrictive when it comes to family jewelry. Like, yeah, we don’t want a VPL, but we also don’t want it to be so tight that our dicks are basically reversing inside our bodies. Lucky for you, these optical white swim briefs from CDLP has a shaped pocket to make your pickle feel loose. There is an adjustable exterior drawstring so you never have to worry about them falling off after a quick dive. To top it off, these swim briefs are primarily made from Econyl, a quick-drying nylon fabric regenerated from ocean and landfill waste.

CDLP swim brief



9.ASOS DESIGN metallic swim brief

If your main goal is to stand out from the crowd at your next pool party, look no further, you have found your pair. These metallic pink swim briefs from ASOS are all you need to get the attention you crave by the pool. Stay the party life, we all know you’re with that white claw in your hand as you sing Kim Petras songs on repeat since you took over the auxiliaries. Essentially, these are built for fun in the sun.

ASOS DESIGN metallic swim brief



10. Orlebar Brown Dachshund Drawstring

When you think of swim trunks, a continent probably comes to mind. Yeah, Europe. While swim briefs are not as popular in the US as they are in the EU, we have taken notes from our brothers across the pond, especially when it comes to Orlebar swim briefs. Browns Dachshund Drawcord. These puppies are simply Eurocentric. Something in them cries out by the beach on the Amalfi Coast. Maybe it’s the drawstring of the Italian flag? The tight construction? How beautiful will they be on tanned skin? Who knows.

Orlebar brown dachshund drawstring



11. Greca Border Versace black swim briefs

Stay golden, Ponyboy. These all-black Versace swim briefs with gold accents are a cry of wealth, even if you only have a few dollars left in your bank account. They are extremely stylish and feature the classic Greek Versace motif and the Medusa logo. There is no way you can’t make them look good.

Black Greca Border Versace Swim Brief



12. Gregg Homme Coast Swim Thong

Okay listen to us, these swim briefs aren’t for everyone, but if you’re ready to show off a little more than average swim briefs, this swim thong is for you. These cheeky swim shorts are perfect for putting everything on display and letting the sun tan where it normally never gets a chance to see. It’s surprisingly comfortable and perfect for all day wear, just make sure no one around you is being prudish.

Gregg Homme Coast Swim Thong, the best swim briefs for men



