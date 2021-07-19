Fashion
Types of jeans for men: every fit explained
Your first challenge when shopping for a new pair of jeans? Tryna figure out how there is so much fucking types men’s jeans, period. There’s an endless array of washes to choose from, not to mention hundreds of brands vying for your attention and your legs. And that’s not to mention all the quirky interpretations of classic pants that are currently sweeping the market. But the most confusing thing of all might also be the most imperative: navigating the surprisingly vast world of denim. adapts. Like: What is a relaxed tapered fit and how is it different from a slim straight fit? Which jeans are best for your body type? And what kind of upside is right now?
Don’t panic, because your GQ friends are here with a comprehensive guide to all types of men’s jeans. Walk you through every silhouette, from slim fit and straight leg to baggy and bootcut, and give you a handful of iconic options to shop in each. Find the fit that’s right for you, get yourself some A-grade overalls and get on with your life. Let’s dive in, will you?
Right leg
Let’s start simple. Straight-cut jeans are exactly what they look like – the silhouette extends straight from the hips to the legs. Imagine the GOAT Levis 501 and you have the right idea. Like Baby Bear porridge, straight jeans are just right: the cut is not too tight and not too relaxed, the mid-height waist is generally neither too high nor too low (hit below the navel but above the hips). Sometimes you will see marks calling this cut a regular straight line or a classic straight line. If you’re looking for advanced stats, straight leg jeans tend to have leg openings that are around eight inches in diameter. If you really are not sure what to look for, this is a good starting point for determining your body type and ultimately how you want your jeans to fit.
Straight cone
The next common style of jeans you’ll find are straight jeans, and again that’s pretty self-explanatory: the silhouette starts straight through the thighs, with a tapered leg that tapers past the knees and across the thigh. hem. Straight tapered jeans are great if you need extra thigh room, but want a sharper leg. If you’re someone with bigger legs after a slim fit but not fitted, then these jeans are for you.
Slim Straight
Slim high and straight to the knee, slim straight jeans are the kind of fit you see on a Ramones album cover (they wore the Levis 505, by the way). Often referred to simply as a slim fit, these jeans are like most slimmer figures, they are usually cut with a slightly lower waist, just above the hips.
Thin cone
This is your last stop before entering full-fledged skinny jeans territory. The slim fit is cut at the thighs and a narrow leg. If you have plumper legs, these are skinny jeans. Skinny jeans also tend to be low rise jeans that sit at or even below the hips.
Semi-flared leg
Yeah! Bootcut jeans are a staple in western clothing, cut to fit a pair of cowboy boots. They come in their own sub-flavors as thin and relaxed, but each flares at the hem not necessarily a disco rocket, a bottom level rocket, but a rocket nonetheless. Classic bootcut jeans are cut with a high waist that approximates your natural waist, but contemporary versions often have a low rise. The bootcut was last really relevant to mainstream audiences in the early 2000s, but has come back to the forefront recently with brands like Gucci exploring the ’70s aesthetic, not to mention the continued obsession with Gen Z. for Y2K fashion.
Relaxed Straight
Now we were venturing into more comfortable fits with a little more legroom. Think of them as a roomy and slightly wider pair of 501s or if you have more prominent buttocks and thighs, these are your right leg 501s. Conversely, if you have a slimmer figure, opt for a pair of these to put you on your tiptoes in loose jeans territory.
Relaxed cone
Perhaps better known as the athletic fit, the relaxed fit is designed for guys who never skip leg day. The more roomy silhouette above the knee, tapered below for a tighter fit, is meant to not only accommodate a mighty pair of tree trunks, but accent them. If you have strong legs, these are the perfect jeans to show them off.
Wide leg
For the ultimate in breathability and comfort, wide leg jeans are the way to go. The baggy jeans that are these days aren’t quite loose at the JNCO level, but they are still very roomy and will make a Major statement when deployed correctly.
