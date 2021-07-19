Millennial TikToker Carly Aquilino Goes Viral For Mocking Y2K Fashion





Carly Aquilino has gone viral on TikTok after exploring the embarrassing side of “Y2K fashion”.

30-year-old Aquilino’s three TikToks on the subject have racked up more than 8 million views combined.

In addition to being a stand-up comedian, Aquilno is a regular cast member of the MTV comedy “Girl Code”.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Carly Aquilino, 30, recently went viral on TikTok after her videos dissecting “Y2K” fashion from the early 2000s went viral. Under the handle @ fashiongirl42069, where it has more than 267,000 subscribers, Aquilino has produced three videos on the subject, which have totaled 8.6 million views. “Y2K Fashion”, which is the subject of some of Aquilino’s most popular videos, refers to the style of the 2000s. “Y2K” is a shorthand for “the year 2000”. In his first TikTok on the subject, published on July 13, Aquilino pointed out that some trends of the time like crop tops and low rise jeans are back in fashion, especially among the Gen-Zers, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s. @fashiongirl42069 #greenscreen let’s have a real talk about Y2K ♬ original sound – Carly Aquilino But she said there was “a selection of cherries going” when it comes to the trends that are coming back in fashion. Revealing an image of Ashley Tisdale at a red carpet event, Aquilino added, “When I think of the year 2000, I don’t just think of crop tops, halter tops and hipster jeans. I think about I think about how we really wore each accessory at the same time. I think about the way we wore jeans under skirts and dresses. “ Struggling to keep a straight face, she also pointed out fashion staples of the era like “comedic belts” and fedora hats, as she showed off images of looks like Christina Aguilera’s baby pink fedora. “We actually walked out of the house like that,” she said, stifling a laugh. Aquilino’s videos poking fun at the resurgence of Y2K fashion follow an online feud between Gen-Z and millennials that exploded earlier this year as Gen-Z allegedly “canceled” millennial classics like Eminem, side parts, skinny jeans, and cry-laugh emojis. A former hairstylist, Aquilino now has over 400,000 Instagram followers thanks to her work as a stand-up comedian and regular cast member of the MTV comedy series “Girl Code”. In the past, she has also hosted the comedy show “Girl Code Live”. Aquilino followed her first video by a second on July 14, where she further dissected the role the trendy 2000s belts played. Returning to the big, wide, circular belts she mentioned in the first video, she joked that these belts were “the backbone of our society”. “I don’t know if you remember, that belt was President of the United States,” she said. After several requests, Aquilino then released a TikTok on July 17 focused on 2000-era menswear that included accessories like “hats and visors that went all over the place but in the right way. meaning”. For more stories like this, check out the coverage of Insider’s digital culture team here.

