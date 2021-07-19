Fashion
Victoria’s Secret announces it will one day bring back an iconic fashion show
Victoria’s Secret is embarking on a new path that will gradually eliminate its iconic images of angels.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret wants to return to the catwalks.
The lingerie brand told analysts on Monday it plans to bring back its iconic fashion show one day, but in a “culturally relevant” way.
After nearly 20 years in a row, the annual fashion show where Victoria’s Secret Angels flaunted dazzling bras and lacy underwear has been canned. The very last show, televised in December 2018, had the worst ratings in its broadcast history.
But now, as Victoria’s Secret prepares to part ways with parent company L Brands into a separate public entity next month, it is rewriting its playbook. His angels are being replaced with brand ambassadors who represent all types of body and all ages. Its stores are refreshing with taller mannequins and lighter-colored fixtures. The company also plans to test a handful of non-mall locations.
“We have historically had a very significant amount of our marketing spend around the fashion show, and we’ve saved that money over the past two years,” Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret, said in a virtual presentation. “Our intention is to return to the world of fashion shows.”
He cautioned, however, that “we are in no rush to announce when it will be or how it will be … but we will redefine it in a culturally relevant way in the years to come.”
Separately, Waters hinted on Monday that the company would invest in creating a digital entertainment platform for women to celebrate their bodies.
“It’s all about digital and social,” he said.
L Brands shares fell about 4% on Monday, amid a sell-off. The retailer’s inventory is up about 87% year-to-date.
