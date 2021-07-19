How Cher and Dionne would dress in 2021, according to costume designer Cluelesss





There are few pop culture gems that have had as much of an impact on fashion as Distraught, the ’90s romantic comedy that is celebrating an anniversary this week amid its own next-gen revival. Mona May, the movie costume designer, is one of the most prolific talents in the industry, deserving the credit of our modern worlds. Style Mays for pre-2000 cult hits like Romy and Micheles high school meeting and Never been kissed shaped 2021 fashion (liquid minidresses! Twinsets!), while DistraughtCher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) remain lifestyle muses, decades later. It’s not just fashion that has fascinated people in the 25 years since the film’s release, May tells me on a video call from Berlin. Every look was really linked to who they were. You like these characters, you like girls. In 1994, after Amy Heckerling wrote the film and called on May to style it (the two met as twins who ended up on a pilot that never aired), they were eagerly awaiting . It really is a fashion movie of the future, says May. Back then, everyone was really dressed or undressed, she says of the on-film remix: wear the Balenciaga bag with ripped jeans and flip flops. She envisioned Cher and Dionne as teenagers from Beverly Hills who, like May, have traveled all over the world and gone to Parisian shows to do scouts, then come home to think of something new. It’s interesting, with Alicia Silverstone we had to teach her a little bit more about wearing designer clothes because she was just a kid, a hippie animal activist already, recalls May. And then you have Stacey Dash, who was already into fashion and she drove certain things and wanted certain things how they should fit, how they should look at her. Seeing it now, that’s part of the charm, and also why women tell these characters, shares May. Cher was herself in a different sense from Dionne, which is more funky and outrageous. As I write, I’m wearing one of my most trusted ensembles, a white t-shirt layered over a black tank top and bike shorts, not far from what May had envisioned as a monochrome dress code for women. high schools. Everyone had their own style, says May. When we look at Cher, she has the white t-shirt that is now synonymous with the black tank top that everyone is wearing now! My PA Assistant just worked wearing her and I said You know that’s what Cher was wearing in Gym, and she was like Oh I didn’t see Distraught again! May said laughing.

