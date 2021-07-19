Macys Introduces New Private Label Clothing Brand





The Macys And Now This private label is launching into the ready-to-wear and men’s categories. The line is designed for the contemporary and avant-garde dresser, with refined basics and sophisticated pieces at affordable prices. And Now This is available now on the Macys ecommerce site and in select stores. The ready-to-wear selection offers an assortment of refined basics with a twist, which can be mixed and matched at any time of the year or occasion. The collection was created for avant-garde buyers who are looking for pieces of the moment, such as ribbed dresses, tank tops and bodysuits; outerwear, such as jackets and sportswear; casual dresses and denim. The line offers sizes XS XXL. The men’s assortment was created with stylish and nomadic buyers in mind. The essentials capsule consists of items such as basic tees, button down tops, button down shirts, jogging sets, outerwear, everyday bottoms and denim. Make it through the transitional months, from summer to fall, with the perfect basics, from short sleeves to long sleeves, cotton to flannel. The range of colors is also suitable for the simple and uncluttered style or the expressive and colorful dresser. The line offers sizes S XXL. Macys is hosting three And Now This launch events in July:

New York City The And Now This food truck will offer frozen treats and collectibles to buy in Herald Square on Saturday, July 24 from 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. EDT, Washington Square Park from 2:30 p.m. 4:00 p.m. EDT and Madison Square Park from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

Chicago And Now This will provide an interactive experience as part of Sundays on State, as models highlight the line inside the windows of the Macys State Street store on Sunday, July 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT.

Fort Lauderdale The Macys South Florida fashion truck will be at the Fort Lauderdale Art Walk on Saturday, July 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EDT, showing off the new And Now This line. And now it offers essential items for contemporary shoppers looking to dress around the trends and express themselves confidently through fashion, said Durand Guion, vice president, Macys Fashion Office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chainstoreage.com/macys-introduces-new-private-label-apparel-brand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos