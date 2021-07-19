Gemma Chan, Zendaya, Timothe Chalamet and more of the best dressed stars

Between the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony, the amFAR gala and the in-person premieres of several TV shows, the past few days have provided celebrities with plenty of excuses to dress up. While you couldn’t throw a rock without hitting a big ball gown last week, traditional evening wear wasn’t the only story. Several stars have gone the other way, preferring to embark on unexpected pieces from independent designers and the essential moments of ready-to-wear collections.

Timothe Chalamet delighted Internet users by arriving at the premiere of Wes Andersons The French dispatch in a bespoke Tom Ford suit. Iridescent silver with a slender silhouette, the Chalamets outfit showcased the individualism that made the actor a fashion it-boy. Few performers or models elsewhere could have achieved such an assertive color or a cut fitted to the skin.

Chromatic accents were all the rage. As a Louis Vuitton muse, Noémie Merlant spent most of the festival wearing Nicolas Ghesquires creations. Still, it was the glitter-speckled brocade cocktail dress the director wore to the premiere of A line who stood out. Equally eye-catching was the neon-tipped piece from the Daniel Lees pre-fall 2021 collection for Bottega Veneta that Mati Diop selected for The French dispatch screening. With its knit texture and long sleeves, the turtleneck dress looked like your standard LBD, but the peek-a-boo cutouts and reflective pom pom accents just below the knee were a playful surprise that enhanced the overall look. look.

Elsewhere, fashions were colorful and light. In London, The crown star Emma Corrin celebrated the opening of their play, Anne X, in a look from Feben, a Central Saint Martins graduate. Corrins’ trompe-lil sweater mimicked the look of a pinstriped blazer, but its cozy qualities are revealed on closer inspection. Likewise, you might not have noticed the miniature racing cars that covered the Casablanca costume Dua Lipa wore on her vacation in Mexico. The accents gave her pastel partings a light energy that Lipa has immortalized in multiple selfies.