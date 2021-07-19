Rochester Hills man who fell asleep in car attacked by gunman with 2 pistols





ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan. A Rochester Hills A man who fell asleep in his car said he had to fight for his life when he was awakened by a man with two pistols. deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday (July 16) at the 2600 block of Helmsdale Circle, near Auburn and Rochester roads. A Rochester Hills man told police he fell asleep in his car after returning from work early Friday morning. He said he was woken up by someone shooting him, officials said. The person shooting the man was armed with two pistols, authorities said. The Rochester Hills man told police he grabbed the pistols and began a fight with the other man, later identified as Marchioness Ldarius Pope, 29, of Birmingham, Alabama. A d Three shots were fired during the fight, but neither man was hit by a bullet, officials said. MPs said they saw Pope and the Rochester Hills man fight when they arrived. Police said the Rochester Hills man could be heard shouting: Who sent you? Officers ordered the men to drop the guns and two guns fell to the ground, but police said they could not tell who was holding the guns due to the darkness. One of the .40 caliber semi-automatic handguns was stolen in Detroit, and the other was registered in the name of a Detroit woman, officials said. The two men were slightly injured in the scuffle, police said. A second suspect wearing dark clothes and a ski mask fled the scene, authorities said. The deputies followed this person with a K-9 unit, but the research remained empty. The Rochester Hills man told police he fought for his life and did not want to die, officials said. He told police he bit one of his attackers on several occasions. A d Pope was arrested and could not give police a reasonable explanation for why he was at the scene, officials said. He is the subject of several arrests for weapons violations in Alabama, authorities said. Pope was arraigned in the 52nd District Court on Saturday on one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm less than murder – a 10-year felony – and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime – a two-year crime. Bond was set at $ 250,000. A probable causes conference is scheduled for July 26 at the Rochester Hills Third Division Court. Firearms are being examined to see if they could have been used to commit other crimes. A reward of up to $ 1,000 is offered for any information leading to the arrest of the second suspect. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

