Dress up your own little superstar like Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s twins for under $ 14
Amazon
At just 1 month old, Zion and Zillion Cannon could already be fashion influencers. Nick Cannon’s second pair of twins (babies five and six in seven) showed their faces on Instagram for the first time last week on Mom Abby De La Rosa’s Account. After taking the sweet cuddly poses of mom and dad, what immediately caught our eye is the adorable black and white matching soccer pajamas they modeled.
“Hi there,” “Hi” and “Hey,” the twins tell the world through these baby pajamas. It sounds like an echo of what an adult in love might whisper to a baby as they open their eyes and discover the world. In other photos new mom De La Rosa shared, we see them snuggle up on the same furry white pillow bottom. They are also sports headphones, ready to take care of each other like their mom DJ as soon as they wake up, anyway.
So those sweet and stylish baby outfits from an exclusive boutique that only celebrities can afford? To our delight, not at all. They are part of a Gerber line which includes footed pajamas and onesies with long and short sleeves. From what we can tell, Zion and Zillion sport the 100 percent cotton Gerber Sleep n ‘Play Footie which you can buy in a four-pack on Amazon in sizes ranging from premature to 6-9 months. The other prints in blue with bears, gray with stars and green with a bear saying “Be Brave, Be Kind” are equally adorable. According to Amazon, these are the bestsellers in their category, which may or may not be due to the Cannon Boys.
Buy it! 4-Pack Gerber Sleep ‘N Play Sneakers, $ 23.94; amazon.com
Although they are labeled as “boys,” there is no reason not to buy them for babies of any gender. If you’re shopping right now for a little one, you can also find a long-sleeved bodysuit version of this relaxed greeting in a six-pack for 41% off at Gerber.com. Or, for something to suit this hot weather, get a pack of four short sleeve onesies from Amazon, you can check your options below.
Gerber
Buy it! Set of 6 bear long sleeve onesies for baby boys, $ 18.99 (orig. $ 32); gerber.com
Amazon
Buy it! Set of 4 Gerber Short Sleeve Jumpsuits, $ 13.97; amazon.com
