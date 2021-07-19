Pants are the new outing look





There’s still time to loot daddy’s closet. Launched with the oversized blazer and button-down obsession, the traditional uniforms for men ages nine to five have been officially poached by cool models and girls around the world. Mundane pants are now paired with microscopic tops and trendy sneakers, gradually replacing the athleisure of the COVID era and the eternal gravitational pull of denim. You read correctly, trousers are the exit look of the end. The lines between menswear and womenswear hardly exist any more, apart from sewing and cutting. Perhaps Gen Z’s ever-growing affinity for savings served as a catalyst for the pants craze, but appearances on Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid certainly had their own impact. Line, the luxury basics label of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, dressed the pair in a tailored take on the masculine style. Bella Hadid wears The Row pants after parading in Givenchy show Bella hadid Kendall Jenner wears The Row from head to toe Kendall jenner To complete the menswear-inspired look, both Kendall and Bella incorporated traditionally masculine pieces such as ties, button-down shirts and vests. However, other trendsetters have taken a coordinated approach to the slack style. Emily Ratajkowski embraced the recent oversized craze and donned a baggy matching costume for her maternity photoshoot in March. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus added a coordinating vest for her own take on men’s suits. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Maybe the code has been cracked for the ultimate look day or night. The pants provide a refined silhouette for the workplace, while the avant-garde style can wear the same pants on a night out on the town. Some New York influencers have followed Miley’s lead and styled pants with tight-fitting vests as sleepwear for a more feminine approach. Maybe they even wore the exact pants to work that morning? Lucy Rae McFadin Instagram Classic American workwear brand, Dickies, is a notable contributor to the trend. Unlike its high-end counterpart in The Row, Dickies basics have become sought after by Gen Z, in large part due to their prominence in thrift stores. Now even sold at Urban Outfitters, the small town staple has been pictured countless times on Bella Hadid. Axecents by Orah LeMaître, the must-have patchwork of modeling, is known for its reinvention of Dickies pants and tops. Renee Bellerive wearing Dickies pants Instagram Bella Hadid wearing a reused Dickies set Instagram But the wide reach of pants wasn’t limited to celebrities and influencers. Watch New York, a street style account run by Johnny Cirillo, captured a rush of Brooklynites in the look this summer. Whether they are checked, high waisted or paired with a graphic t-shirt, the pants can be worn for a multitude of outings and occasions. Watch New York (@watchingnewyork) Watch New York (@watchingnewyork) Watch New York (@watchingnewyork) On the catwalk, pants were around every corner for Spring / Summer 2022 ready-to-wear. Unsurprisingly, The Row incorporated such pants into every look possible, while Vetements and Amiri did the same. Preppy is back, as are the refined elegance of neutral basics and sporadic pops of color. Not to mention that gender norms did not appear anywhere in the collections of these houses. Amiri Look 5 for spring / summer 2022 Clothing Look 41 for spring / summer 2022 Line Look 8 for spring / summer 2022 What’s next, men’s boxers? Oh wait, that’s a trend too. Outside of shop windows and industrial categories, gender matters less than ever when it comes to fashion. Once a look hits the streets, no one questions whether the intended gender of each piece was masculine or feminine. So maybe oversized pants and blazers aren’t really the trend … unisex is.

