Snapchat launches new 3D Bitmoji, another step in its digital fashion push





Snapchat Takes Next Digital Fashion Steps With New Addition 3D Bitmoji Avatars, adding another dimension to the popular virtual character representations available in the app. As reported by Hollywood journalist, the new 3D Bitmoji characters will include over 1,200 different combinations of facial expressions, poses, backgrounds and gestures, allowing Snapchat users to create more personalized representations of their virtual selves. Which, as stated, is important for its expanded digital fashion push, who has seen Snap previously partnering with various fashion brands on purchasable virtual items that they can adorn their Bitmoji characters with. As explained by Ba Blackstock, CEO of Bitmoji: It’s not just about having an avatar [where] you have a picture of you – it’s pretty easy. It’s more about what can you do with this avatar? What role does it play in your digital life? Increasingly, Snap sees Bitmojis playing a bigger role in the online metaverse, a sort of alternate digital reality, where each person can choose their own representation of themselves, in various capacities. Since an increasing number of our interactions are now taking place online, it makes sense to facilitate an environment that is fully aligned with this, and the Metaverse concept is that you will soon be carrying out more and more of your day-to-day activities in virtual form, this which also means that customizing your character with purchasable items will eventually become standard practice. This is where Snap sees a significant business opportunity, and as you can see it is already heading towards digital brand referrals, which over time will also see. Snap is partnering with a wider range of fashion retailers to provide purchasable Bitmoji versions of their items. This will make in-app purchases easier, while Snap could also look to enable custom authoring tools that can also translate virtual fashions into real-world shoppable items, making more connections between your online and offline presence. It may sound like a strange concept, but it is gaining more and more traction. And with over 70% of Snap users already linking their Bitmoji avatar to their account, and more and more fashion brands joining the push, this could be a great opportunity for Snap to facilitate an improved connection to the web. brand in its apps and generate more revenue through referrals and in-app purchases. This is especially relevant when you consider Snap’s younger audience bias, which is generally ahead of the latest trends. And as digital clothing spreads and more young people move from custom characters in Roblox to digital representations of themselves as adults, you can bet they’ll get used to spending money as well. to dress up their virtual avatars. Snap may well be at the forefront of this shift, which can prove invaluable, both to Snap’s business interests and to the brand’s marketing processes. Snap’s new 3D Bitmoji is rolling out to US users starting today.

