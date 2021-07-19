Fashion
What are exercise dresses anyway?
Photo courtesy of Outdoor Voices.
You may have seen “cottagecore” fashion and ankle-length jeans take over the internet in recent months. Now there’s a new TikTok fashion trend that millennials and Gen Z have donned: the Exercise dress.
A few years ago, the sportswear brand Outdoor Voices rocked the athletic world with the debut of Exercise Dressyes, its proper name which, as one would say, is essentially a sports dress in which you can practice. It looks like a tennis dress made from a lightweight breathable fabric, and has built-in shorts with two pockets. (Who doesn’t like pockets?) People say he has a way of flattering all kinds of body types.
@ hay.eliza
It’s safe to say the outdoor voice exercise dress lives up to the hype #ColorCustomizer #external voices #exercise outfit
Unfortunately, it is still difficult to obtain. The exercise dress is almost sold out in all colors and sizes on their website. “The dress has been out of print for a while,” says Carson Everett, a “recspert” with local outside voices in Georgetown. “We added a new color and it was sold out [in the store] in three days.”
Everett managed to snatch seven of the $ 100 exercise dresses nonetheless, although she only recently joined the movement. She heard about the brand from a friend before she started working at Outdoor Voices, and then continued to complete her collection.
But back to the garment. This has been very prominent on TikTok, but since it’s so impossible to obtain, TikTok has recently become obsessed with a dress from Halara, another sportswear brand. the Halara In My Feels Everyday Dress is half the price and is virtually the same as Outdoor Voices. People really like to show it off.
@sydneynlint
Feel in my dress In my feels everyday by @halara_official code: sydney for 20% off #halaraeverdaydress #halarainmyfeels #halara
Like the exercise dress, the In My Feels dress has pockets and built-in shorts. She will show you:
@ ashlynbritt94
Use code: Ashlyn for 20% off! #halaratevery day #halarainmyfeels @halara_official #halaraeverdaydress
DC folks love the Exercise Dress trend:
I have purchased / received the halara exercise dress and regret to inform my bank account that I will now purchase the halara exercise dress in all colors
– Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) July 9, 2021
I love the exercise dress because I can stretch out on the subway
– Taylor Jackson (@TaylorCJackson) July 11, 2021
It’s over 90 degrees, exercise outfit pull out girls
-Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) July 17, 2021
