Beloved Houston Menswear Store Relocates and Relocates to Post Oak Plaza Coup Check out the new Bill Walker





WWhen the opportunity arose for his eponymous menswear store to take a strategic step, Bill Walker seized the moment as yet another opportunity to reimagine the store through a modern lens. Post Oak Plaza’s new Bill Walker Clothier maintains custom wardrobe traditions while introducing clothing to appeal to a new generation of male clientele. On this weekday morning, the always dapper Walker greets customers as he has for over 40 years. A tape measure in hand, he apologizes for the conversation in order to help one of his longtime devotees. No worries as two flag bearers are part of the discussion focusing on the move to Uptown Park and the future of the venerable men’s clothing store. The recent move came in concert with a phased succession plan that involves the owners’ daughter, Shelley Walker Caldwell, with a veteran of men’s fashion Philippe Linkous, who spent his early years with Ralph Lauren and Leslie and Company, for a smooth transition of the company into the future. Architect Carlo Di Nunzio combines old world charm and fresh design at Bill Walker Clothiers’ new location at Post Oak Plaza. Fans of the shop can be assured that brands such as Hickey Freeman, Peter Millar Sportswear and Victor Victor will remain while additions such as Arnau of Barcelona, ​​Samuelsohn and 34 Heritage Jeans sports shirts expand the fashion work. The new iteration of Bill Walker Clothier also maintains the tradition of bespoke suits with luxurious men’s fabrics from Loro Piana, Holland & Sherry, Scabal and others. While the move was being considered, the trio hired the architect Carlo Di Nunzio of its namesake an architectural firm to interpret their desire for a new approach to the traditions honored by the haberdashery. The result is a sophisticated nod to the English vibe, the required panels are included but with a warmer and lighter feel. While the new 3,000-square-foot space is a bit smaller than the previous location, Di Nunzio has crafted a design that is both comfortable and refined, which welcomes both Bill Walker’s devotees and a new generation of men concerned with fashion and their discernments. Ladies. Consider the soothing creamy color palette that serves as the backdrop to the walnut tones of the panels, janitor’s desk, and merchandise displays. The addition of a VIP lounge area on one side of the boutique and a flat-screen TV and modern chairs on the other is a testament to Di Nunzios’ insightful approach to the project. Could it have been a premonitory gesture? Just a few months after the doors opened at the reinvented Bill Walker Clothiers, Levcor announced plans to redevelop Post Oak Plaza, located at the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe.

