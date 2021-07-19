Opening of a bespoke fashion pop-up on Castro Street

Earlier this month, Free-born designs opened a pop-up fashion store at 463 Castro Street, formerly Flying Falafel and Socialhaus.

Owner James Freeborn told Hoodline the store carries a variety of bespoke suits, blazers and vests for men and women. Jewelry, pens, cases and hats are also available.

Founded in 2016 in Hood River, Oregon, Freeborn says, “I was really sick of menswear.” “I thought it was really boring.”

“I’ve always worn crazy costumes my whole life, but they were from Goodwill or the Salvation Army,” Freeborn said. “The idea kind of clicked.”



James Freeborn, owner of Freeborn Designs. | Photo: Steven Bracco / Hoodline

According to Freeborn, all of the fabric is imported from a manufacturer in India. “I was lucky enough to find this fabric when I was traveling abroad,” he said.

“They’re a family of 5th generation tailors and they’re incredibly good at what they do,” Freeborn explained. Each year, Freeborn travels to India for two months to work on new designs.

The price of custom suits ranges from $ 1,000 to $ 1,200, three-piece suits cost $ 600, and jackets sell for $ 350. Items can also be purchased on the rack and can be changed. Freeborn says the costumes are not gender specific and are available in a masculine and feminine fit.



Jackets and vests at Freeborn Designs. | Photo: Steven Bracco / Hoodline

Customers can choose from over 30 designs and 200 fabrics. “The possibilities are completely endless,” Freeborn said. “I try to tell people that nothing is impossible.”

Initially, Freeborn says he tried to wholesale in Oregon, but that effort was unsuccessful. Things really started to take off when he started selling his clothes at music festivals in California. Freeborn has traveled the festival circuit across California and across the country to festivals in Colorado, as well as music festivals like Bonnaroo (Tennessee) and Electric Forest (Michigan).

Then, in March 2020, Freeborn opened a pop-up at the Five and Diamond store at 510 Valencia (at 16th St.). “I opened on March 6 and was open for six days before COVID closed us all,” Freeborn said.

“Fortunately, Five and Diamond let me stay until the end of the year,” Freeborn said.



Showcase at Freeborn Designs. | Photo: Steven Bracco / Hoodline

Meanwhile, Freeborn says he continued to walk past the vacant storefront at 463 Castro. He says he made several offers as part of the asking rent for the space that was turned down. However, the owner eventually accepted a six-month pop-up at a significantly lower price.

Before opening, Freeborn says he cleaned up the space, as it had been neglected in recent years.

“I consider the Castro to be the cultural center of San Francisco,” Freeborn said.

“If you had asked me 10 or 15 years ago, my dream would have been Haight-Ashbury,” Freeborn said. “The Haight is a tough place and the Castro is full of life, it’s so colorful and so cultural.”



Selection of hats and ties. | Photo: Steven Bracco / Hoodline

In the two weeks since the store opened, Freeborn says business and foot traffic have been good. At the moment, Freeborn is working alone in the store, but he intends to hire another person if he can find the right person.

If things go well, Freeborn hopes to stay in the space all the time, but that depends on sales and the cost of rent. “If they triple what I pay, there’s no way I can stay,” Freeborn said. “If they continue to work with me, I would love to be here and be a part of the community.”

Freeborn says he immediately joined the Castro Merchants Association and plans to get involved in community fundraising.

“I am here to bring this city back to life,” Freeborn said.



All American Boy (left) and Fuzio (right) in 2004. | Photo: Max Kirkeberg / SFSU

Castro residents may recall that 463 Castro was the home of All American Boy, which opened in 1972 and closed in 2008 after nearly 40 years in business. The Outfit clothing store moved into the space in 2010 and closed in 2019.

Freeborn says he posted something on the SF Remembered Facebook group about All American Boy and received more than 50 responses with photos and memorabilia from the store.

To honor that legacy, Freeborn says he’s going to get an old All American Boy poster to put in the store.