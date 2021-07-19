Owner of Perfect Provenance, Café 47 in Greenwich makes a “very difficult decision” to close its doors





GREENWICH – Luxury store Perfect Provenance and adjoining restaurant Cafe 47 will close in August, owner Lisa Lori announced on Monday.

“It was a very, very difficult decision,” Lori said in her store, hours after sending a letter to customers announcing the closure. “I poured my heart into this building, into the team here. I have a lot of friends here. And I like it.”

Before Lori returned to her native California two years ago, she said she had lived in Greenwich for 16 years. She had opened the Arch Street restaurant and retail establishment in 2016. Lori also recently opened two additional locations on the West Coast, one in Tiburon, Calif., Where she lives, and the other in Napa. .

When she first moved, she said she was able to return to Greenwich on a regular basis to oversee Perfect Provenance and Cafe 47, even as she opened her additional locations. But the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted her travel and created a logistical problem, she said.

“I have an amazing team and we pivoted very quickly (during the pandemic), but anyone can tell you this last year has been very difficult,” said Lori. “And then when we decided to open these other locations, it became apparent that the smart thing to do was live there and have your headquarters there. From a logistical point of view, it was very difficult to manage remotely. But more than just logistical challenges, the business was also affected during the pandemic, she said. The restaurant, ironically, increased its sales during COVID-19, according to Lori. But retail took a hit, although Perfect Provenance never closed, even when the storefront was not open to the public, she said. “Retail was really down because people weren’t going out a lot,” Lori said. “Even though they went out to eat, they weren’t buying new clothes. Fashion in all areas was on the decline ”during the coronavirus crisis, with people staying more at home. The luxury boutique sells clothing and accessories for women and men, as well as interior decoration, and will offer sales in the weeks leading up to the end of its activities. Lori said the restaurant will close on August 9. The store will follow on August 15th. “It was a really, really united community and that’s why it pains me so much,” said Lori. “I really believe in the store concept. I believe in having businesses that are unusual and different. And I think that’s what we were.

[email protected]; @ justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/local/article/Owner-of-Perfect-Provenance-Cafe-47-in-Greenwich-16325158.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos